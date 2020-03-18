Fast start to free agency leaves picked-through Top 100 list

Free agency starts in around 10 hours.

It may be over by then.

As we approach today’s 4 p.m. start to the official league year, the PFT Top 100 Free Agent List is looking a little like your local grocery store’s toilet paper and hand sanitizer aisle.

Only four of the top 25 players on the list remain after the frenzied past two days, and just nine of the top 50 players on the list are still unspoken for.

The top player remaining is now-former Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston (No. 7), who has been supplanted by some guy named Tom Brady.

While teams might reasonably be wary of his 30 interceptions last year, the 5,019 yards and 33 touchdowns make him an upgrade over a portion of the starting quarterback population around the league.

Broncos cornerback Chris Harris (10), Seahawks edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney (12), and Rams outside linebacker Dante Fowler (24) round out the first quarter of the list.

They’re followed by Jets receiver Robby Anderson (29), Titans cornerback Logan Ryan (35), Chargers running back Melvin Gordon (41), Buccaneers receiver Breshad Perriman (42), and Ravens defensive tackle Michael Pierce (48).

There are still 30 players left in the 51-100 range, meaning there will be plenty more deals to come in the hours and days ahead.

You know, when free agency actually starts.

