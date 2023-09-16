Fast start carries Gibraltar Carlson to win in first home game

GIBRALTAR – Gibraltar Carlson’s football team was playing on its home turf for the first time this season Friday night.

The Marauders wasted no time in putting on a show for the home fans, erupting for 41 points in the first quarter in a 55-7 rout of Wyandotte Roosevelt.

“I don’t have the records, but I feel like it might be,” Carlson coach Jason Gendron said when asked if 41 points in a quarter was a school record.

Carlson won the coin toss and elected to receive the opening kickoff. Izaiah Wright and Joe Krolak wasted no time with a 51-yard touchdown pass.

Gibraltar Carlson's Izaiah Wright runs for a touchdown during a 55-7 win over Wyandotte Roosevelt Friday night.

On the next two kickoffs, the Marauders tried pooch kicks and wound up recovering both. Gendron said neither was technically an onside kick attempt.

“We kicked off high and to the sideline,” he said. “Our kickoff team knows what to do. They sprinted down and were able to recover it. From there, we were able to capitalize right away.

“On the second one, we executed again.”

Wright cashed in those recoveries with scoring runs of 5 and 2 yards.

“It was 21-0 in the blink of an eye,” Gendron said. “It came down to execution. Our offense and special teams both executed.”

It was the start of a big night for Wright. The sophomore later added touchdown runs of 24 and 58 yards, and he finished with 148 yards on just 11 carries.

Brayden Vokes recovers a fumble during a 55-7 victory over Wyandotte Roosevelt Friday night.

“He’s a special back,” Gendron said. “He can break it at any time. He’s starting to really come into his own right now.

“He runs the ball really hard and is extremely humble. After the game he said a few things about how thankful he is for our offensive line. That says a lot about who he is and his character.”

Krolak also threw TD passes to Landon Vida (14 yards) and Jackson Zachary (29 yards) in the first quarter.

Trent Ison crossed the goal line from 4 yards out in the second quarter to build the Marauder lead to 55-0 before Wyandotte finally got on the scoreboard in the closing seconds of the first half on a 74-yard pass.

Carlson has won three in a row since opening the season with a loss to Airport. The Airport game was supposed to be a home game for the Marauders but had to be moved because of flooding.

“This was our first home game of the season in Week 4,” Gendron said. "The kids were juiced up from the start. They were excited, and its showed. The community and the band were excited. It was a great atmosphere, and our kids fed off that energy.”

