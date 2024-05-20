Advertisement

How fast is Rutgers football recruit Chase Enlow?

kristian dyer
·1 min read

Chase Enlow has got some speed, which the class of 2026 running back and Rutgers football recruit showed off during a recently timed running of the 40.

Enlow, a standout running back at The Hun School (Princeton, New Jersey), visited Rutgers this past spring. He is a four-star in the 247Sports Composite where he is the No. 25 running back in the nation and the fifth-highest ranked recruit from New Jersey in his class.

His offer list includes Boston College, Charlotte, Duke, Rutgers and Temple among others.

His recent 40-time at The Hun School is an impressive showing for the sophomore. Coupled with a 5-foot-9, 185-pound and Enlow is a complete package at the Power Five level.

Last fall as a sophomore, he ran for 527 yards and six touchdowns on 58 carries. He also had 15 catches for 233 receiving yards.

The class of 2025 is off to a solid start for Rutgers football. The Scarlet Knights currently have eight commits and are the No. 29 class in the nation.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire