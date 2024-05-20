How fast is Rutgers football recruit Chase Enlow?
Chase Enlow has got some speed, which the class of 2026 running back and Rutgers football recruit showed off during a recently timed running of the 40.
Enlow, a standout running back at The Hun School (Princeton, New Jersey), visited Rutgers this past spring. He is a four-star in the 247Sports Composite where he is the No. 25 running back in the nation and the fifth-highest ranked recruit from New Jersey in his class.
His offer list includes Boston College, Charlotte, Duke, Rutgers and Temple among others.
His recent 40-time at The Hun School is an impressive showing for the sophomore. Coupled with a 5-foot-9, 185-pound and Enlow is a complete package at the Power Five level.
Last fall as a sophomore, he ran for 527 yards and six touchdowns on 58 carries. He also had 15 catches for 233 receiving yards.
Laser Verified 40 yard dash.
Time- 4.53 @Red_Zone75 @Tonyrazz03 @GoMVB @mfarrellsports @CoachSchuman pic.twitter.com/XrTpicKOCr
— Chase Enlow 2026 4⭐️RB (@ChaseEnlow) May 16, 2024
The class of 2025 is off to a solid start for Rutgers football. The Scarlet Knights currently have eight commits and are the No. 29 class in the nation.