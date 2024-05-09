How fast will rookie Bucky Irving push Rachaad White for playing time?

TAMPA — Bucky Irving would not have lasted until the fourth round of the NFL draft if the measuring tape and stopwatch were kinder to him.

The Oregon running back is only 5 feet 9 and ran a 4.56 40-yard dash.

But the biggest question the Bucs have about Irving now is how fast he can push Rachaad White for playing time.

Running backs coach Skip Peete knows it takes more than one running back to navigate a 17-game season. Last year, however, White was a rare bell cow back, getting 272 rushing attempts. The No. 2 back, Chase Edmonds, only had 49.

“I think competition is a great thing,” Peete said. “I’ve always felt that for the most part of my career coaching, I’ve always utilized more than one back and I never see it as one, two, three, four, five (on the depth chart). It’s all the backs.

“I’ve been fortunate to have a couple of backups be Pro Bowl players ahead of the starter. The starter in my mind is the guy that takes the first play of the game, and then you play guys as needed. But you’ve got to have success while you’re in there.”

Peete has seen this play out first-hand. In 2022, Tony Pollard, who was drafted three years earlier, had been a complement to Ezekiel Elliott in Dallas. But it was Pollard who rushed for 1,007 yards and nine touchdowns while being named to the Pro Bowl.

The Bucs will get their first up-close look at Irving when rookie minicamp begins Friday.

It’s merely an initiation period for Irving and his first-year teammates. The Bucs certainly have liked what they’ve seen on film from Irving at Oregon. Two years ago, he rushed for 1,058 yards (6.8-yard average) with five touchdowns. Last year, the Ducks star increased his workload and production, rushing for 1,180 yards (6.3-yard average) and 11 touchdowns. He also had 56 receptions for 413 yards and two scores.

Players won’t be in pads during this minicamp. The Bucs know that despite his size, Irving runs with power and rarely is taken down by the first tackler.

“Bucky, he’s pretty dynamic where he gives us the ability in the run and pass game,” said offensive coordinator Liam Coen. “The screen game, and then also from a special teams standpoint in the return game as well. I’m actually pretty close with the (offensive coordinator) out at Oregon, Will (Stein). He told me he was his favorite player that he’s ever coached and somebody that’s team first and will do anything and everything he’s asked to do.

“From Chicago, a tough kid, loved him when he came up on his visit. Just the type of kid that I think will fit in really well in this building.”

While it’s true that Irving wasn’t the fastest back in the nation in running the 40-yard dash, Coen insists he reaches his top speed in a hurry.

“When he accepts the handoff, he bursts and accelerates through the hole and can make people miss in space,” Coen said.

The Bucs still see White as their starting tailback. He had more than 1,500 yards from scrimmage last season and 990 yards rushing. But he also owns a 3.7-yard career rushing average after two NFL seasons.

White has had to modify a patient running style that often messed up the timing of the Bucs’ outside zone blocking scheme. Peete told the 6-foot, 219-pound back to run with more violence and hit the hole more quickly. It’s what Peete calls “fast to and fast through. We receive the handoff, we want to be shot out of a cannon.”

“There’s a 40 time and then there’s football game speed,” he added. “I think when you watch (Irving) play, I think he’s quick enough to get away from the problems and issues, (he) has the ability to accelerate the crease and get through to the second and third level so I think that’s the most important thing. Some of the greatest running backs aren’t the fastest. I mean, I know Emmitt (Smith) wasn’t a 4.4, 4.3. I don’t think Barry (Sanders) was a 4.3 guy.”

Improving the run game will be the focus this season after finishing last in the league in rushing the past two years.

To that end, the Bucs will get their first look at Duke center Graham Barton, their first-round pick, and Texas-El Paso guard Elijah Klein, their sixth-round pick.

The Bucs welcome having a running back such as Irving to push White, to push the Bucs to block better and be more balanced on offense. Incidentally, the Cowboys’ Pollard was a fourth-round pick, too.

“The more you have success, the more I’ll leave you in there,” Peete said. “Doesn’t matter whether you’re a five-year guy, rookie or second-year guy; the best guy to help us win, to do the best job is going to play. I think Bucky was drafted to come in here and help this football team so, I mean, he’s going to have an opportunity to showcase what he can do.

“I think it’s going to create a lot of competition in the room, which is a good thing for everybody.”

