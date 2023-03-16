Fast-rising Purdue CB prospect Cory Trice schedules pre-draft Saints visit

The Draft Network’s Ryan Fowler reports that the New Orleans Saints are one of at least two teams to schedule an official facility visit with Purdue cornerback Cory Trice Jr., a fast-rising prospect in the 2023 NFL draft. Because teams are only allowed to host 30 prospects at their headquarters each offseason, you’ll see these frequently described as “Top 30” visits.

Trice is very interesting. Though he’s been projected to be picked in the seventh round in recent months (where the Saints will be on the board twice at Nos. 227 and 257), he’s crushed the pre-draft process by earning top marks in agility drills and posting an 11-foot broad jump. That’s after he weighed in at 6-foot-3 and 206 pounds with 32 3/8-inch arms, which are all impressive. His time in the 40-yard dash (4.47 seconds) helped him achieve a Relative Athletic Score of 9.63. It wouldn’t be a shock to see his stock climb into rounds five or six.

An injury limited Trice to just 100 defensive snaps in 2021, but he bounced back in 2022 with 9 pass breakups (intercepting a pair of passes thrown his way) in 13 games. He also has experience lining up safety, even if most of his Boilermakers career was spent lining up out wide at cornerback. The Saints are firm believers in stacking up depth at corner, and if they believe Trice could be an inexpensive backup with room to develop, he would make a lot of sense in this year’s NFL draft.

More 2023 NFL draft!

Updated Saints team needs after first big wave of free agency The Saints have the best QB room in the rapidly-rebuilding NFC South 6 options to round out Saints WR room after Michael Thomas returns

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire