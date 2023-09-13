'Fast-Hands Howard' Cross has been a hard-to-block revelation for Notre Dame football

SOUTH BEND — If only the starting nose tackle and his defensive coordinator for Notre Dame football could agree on the duration of perhaps the signature play from Saturday’s 45-24 win at N.C. State, if not the entire underrated career of Howard Cross III.

Wolfpack quarterback Brennan Armstrong scrambled around, seemingly for days, his serpentine path frantically reminiscent of a trespassing fan trying to avoid a phalanx of unamused security guards.

“He probably covered 60-70 yards,” Golden said. “It was a great, great probably seven- or eight-second play. Got him at the end.”

Notre Dame nose tackle Howard Cross III (56) during Notre Dame football fall camp Thursday, July 27, 2023, at the Irish Athletics Center in South Bend.

Cross, whose relentless pursuit never wavered, even while playing a career-high 58 defensive snaps, remembered the whole ordeal lasting slightly longer.

“Like nine whole seconds or something like that,” the 6-foot-1, 288-pound graduate student said. “I think I’ve had one of those plays every single game so far — at least one —and I’ve made an emphasis on that where it’s just keep running to the ball.”

Dubbed “Fast-Hands Howard” soon after Golden’s arrival, Cross isn’t just beating blocks with regularity. He’s tied for second on the team with 15 tackles.

“His effort right now is incredible,” Golden said. “The plays that he’s making on the perimeter. How do you finish plays at Notre Dame? Just watch him.”

Cross’ breakout is due in equal parts to his natural strength, well-honed technique and fiery determination. He’s also found ways to turn his undersized frame to his advantage with “the ability to contort and bend and get out of bad positions,” Golden said.

Dust off a “Gumby” reference in Cross’ honor, and the namesake son of the former New York Giants tight end will chuckle.

“Most guys have to bend down or make sure they stay low when they come off the ball,” Cross said. “Some guys are big enough they can’t even do that, but naturally I do that. I don’t have to worry about staying low or coming off the ball lower.”

Frustrated by fruitless pursuits of Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams last November at USC, Cross is finding ways to get home this year. His mid-scramble checklist is extensive.

“I’m like, ‘All right, he’s taking off; I didn’t get there; start moving your feet,’ “ Cross said. “And I just keep going and going. I guess it’s like an adrenaline thing. I know I’m going to make the tackle before I get there — I do.”

One way or another, the quarterback must fall.

“I get faster and faster and faster until I get there,” Cross said. “Regardless, if that’s downfield 50 yards or 10 yards, that’s what my mentality is.”

Even if it takes seven, eight or nine seconds to complete the task, but who's counting?

