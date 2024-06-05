Fast and furious: Lionesses have found tactical blueprint after Leah Williamson rallying cry

England captain Leah Williamson rallied the troops after their defeat by France in the first match of their double-header - PA Wire

Over the weekend, it had been natural to wonder, which England team would turn up in Saint-Etienne: The fearsome Lionesses side that won the 2022 European Championship in style and doggedly fought their way to the final of the World Cup? Or the rather more limp Lionesses that lost away in Belgium, failed to qualify for the Olympics and then lost at home to France on Friday?

The answer was, emphatically, the former. Sarina Wiegman’s side reminded everybody why they are the reigning European champions with a vital 2-1 victory in France – England’s first away over Les Bleues for 51 years – and a performance that was a throwback to the summer of 2022.

They appear to have found a blueprint for how they can succeed going forward, rediscovering a winning formula after a challenging and, at times, exhausting 2023-24 campaign. Another important element to their performance at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard was a hell-bent desire to win and aggression. Not the kind with which, in the very same stadium, David Beckham was sent off during the 1998 men’s World Cup, but a purposeful, urgent, footballing aggression.

“There was a bit of extra fight,” England left-back Jess Carter said, when asked what had improved compared with Friday’s game. She also felt England had been missing “intent and aggression” in recent games, and added: “We just said in a huddle [on the pitch after the match in Saint-Etienne] how the standards haven’t been good enough for a while. It has not been about a lack of trying but we just haven’t found something else to lift us when things aren’t necessarily going our way, we’ve got to keep fighting and grind our way through it, which is what this team has shown we can do.

“That was maybe the difference, the fight we had to keep going to the end. We knew we had to come and be more physical and fight and out-battle them. [Going forward] I think the mindset’s got to be even more aggressive – we’ve got to do even better, we can’t take our foot off the gas at all. Today was just a step in the right direction, we’ve got to improve on this performance.”

So where did that extra fire in the belly come from? It seems it was partly thanks to some rallying cries from captain Leah Williamson, as England goal-scorer Georgia Stanway explained.

“Leah just rounded us all up and we said this week we weren’t satisfied with the way it’s been,” Stanway said. “We need to up our level. We know it will take an even better, faster, more physically stronger team and more technical team to win the Euros next year. Today is a massive step in the right direction.

“We exploited the spaces and our game plan really worked. We found ways that would work for us. I think in the first half alone we had six good chances. It could easily have been a higher result going into the second half. We’re constantly just trying to get better. We know we need to take that to the next level and constantly demand every single game.”

Before Tuesday’s game, Wiegman had called for her side to be “tighter on the ball” – and they looked slicker, sharper and more fluid. They were also more direct, moving the ball into attacking areas more efficiently than we have sometimes seen with their patient build-up in the past, and it worked to excellent effect.

According to data provided by StatsPerform, 16 per cent of England’s passes on Tuesday were long balls, which was a significant difference to Friday, when it was just 8.5 per cent. England also played far fewer passes within their own half – they had passed the ball within their own half 265 times at St James’ Park but did so only 198 times in Saint-Etienne. Their share of the possession was down, from 58 per cent to 44.7 per cent, but their shots on target trebled, to six.

This was a more efficient England, making better use of the ball when they had it. Alessia Russo, with her strong hold-up play, impressive close control and clever movement in tandem with wingers Lauren Hemp and Beth Mead, also made a marked difference.

The England players will now have a two-week break before returning to St George’s Park for their next training camp from June 19 onwards, building up to July’s crucial qualifiers against the Republic of Ireland and Sweden.

