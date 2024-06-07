- NASCAR grants waiver to Kyle Larson after missing Coca-Cola 600NASCAR has granted Kyle Larson a playoff eligibility waiver after the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports driver missed Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600. His arrival at Charlotte Motor Speedway was delayed by rain at the Indianapolis 500, where he finished 18th in his IndyCar debut.1:00Now PlayingPaused
Alex Cora applauds Chris Martin for opening up about mental health strugglesRed Sox reliever Chris Martin was placed on the injured list Wednesday due to anxiety, and Boston manager Alex Cora applauded the right-hander for being open about his struggles with mental health. Cora also opened up about his own mental health struggles during his playing days.
Jaylen Brown leads Celtics with 22 points, 3 blocks and 3 steals in Game 1A look at Jaylen Brown's continued dominance in the Postseason after he led the Celtics to a big Game 1 win over the Mavericks.
Fast footwork: NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee Ricky Rudd turns laps at Sonoma
Watch the in-car camera as NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee Ricky Rudd works the pedals with quick feet to turn some fast laps at Sonoma Raceway.