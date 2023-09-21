Fast facts, odds, keys to Hurricanes vs. Temple, whose QB is the son of Hall of Famer Kurt Warner

When: Saturday, 3:30 p.m.

Where: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Latest line: Miami favored by 23.5 points

TV: ESPN2

Radio: 560 WQAM, 1260 AM (Spanish)

Weather: 63 degrees, 60 percent chance of rain

Online: sunsentinel.com/um; @ABLichtenstein on Twitter

Quick slant: The Hurricanes play their last non-conference game of the season this week, going on the road to face former Big East conference foe Temple. Miami, ranked 20th in the nation this week, is the second Power 5 team the Owls have faced this year.

About No. 20 Miami (3-0): UM has looked impressive through its first three games, cruising to wins over Miami (Ohio) and Bethune-Cookman and picking up a decisive victory over Texas A&M. If the Hurricanes win Saturday, they will start 4-0 for the first time since 2017.

About Temple (2-1): Temple has had a rollercoaster start to the season. The Owls opened the year with a close home win over Akron then suffered a 29-point loss to Rutgers on the road. Last week, Temple rolled to a 41-9 victory over FCS Norfolk State.

Three things to watch

1. The Hurricanes will be playing their first road game of the season after opening with three home games. Although Lincoln Financial Field will not offer a raucous road environment (Temple has averaged 11,694 fans this season in a stadium that holds more than 67,000), how Miami reacts to a new environment will be key. The Hurricanes went 3-2 on the road last year, picking up wins at Georgia Tech, Virginia and Virginia Tech, while losing at Clemson and Texas A&M. In three of those games, they struggled to score points. The Hurricanes will look to start fast. Tougher road trips are just around the corner.

2. Miami’s defense has done well, holding two overmatched opponents to a total of 10 points. The defense allowed 33 points against Texas A&M, but two of those touchdowns came on incredibly short fields after special-teams errors. One area the Hurricanes have struggled a bit is getting to the quarterback. Through three games, Miami has seven sacks, which is tied for 58th in the country. However, the Hurricanes rank 12th in the nation with a 79.3 pass-rushing grade, according to Pro Football Focus, and have 84 total quarterback pressures. UM’s defense is messing with opponents’ passing games, even if they are not completing sacks. Although defensive linemen Branson Deen, Nyjalik Kelly and Akheem Mesidor may miss a second straight game with injuries, it would be another step in the right direction if UM could rack up some sacks against the Owls.

3. There are some familiar names and faces on Temple’s roster. Former UM defensive lineman Allan Haye is a starter on the Owls’ defensive line, and he has seven tackles and one tackle for loss. The former Chaminade-Madonna standout will get a chance to go against his former team for the first time. Another familiar name — particularly, the last name — is Temple quarterback E.J. Warner, who is the son of Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner. The younger Warner has thrown for 760 yards and four touchdowns with two interceptions so far this year.