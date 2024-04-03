FAST Break: Roku, NBA Team Up for League’s First Free Streamer

NBA on Roku.

With the playoffs approaching, Roku and the National Basketball Association said they are launching the first NBA free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channel.

For a limited time,the NBA FAST channel will be available exclusively through The Roku Channel.

The NBA FAST channel will be part of the NBA Zone, an area where streamers can find NBA games, highlights, documentaries, series and other programming.

“We’re thrilled to expand our partnership with Roku with the NBA’s first FAST Channel and other NBA content and functionality that will serve as an enticement and on-ramp to live NBA games,” said Greg Beaton, NBA senior VP of content partnerships. “This partnership supports our goal of reaching NBA fans with our content in innovative ways.”

The NBA is currently in talks about its future media rights with current partners Disney/ESPN and Warner Bros. Discovery. The league is expected to make streaming a bigger part of its distribution strategy.

As part of this launch, the NBA App will be integrated within the NBA Zone, offering users quick access to the latest league news, behind-the-scenes stories, and game clips. NBA League Pass, the league’s premium live out-of-market game subscription service, will also be available to purchase within the offering.

“Bringing the No. 1 TV streaming platform in the U.S. and the NBA together in one package is not only good for the fans — it’s also great for advertisers looking to tap into the power of marketing in sports,” Kristina Shepard, VP, global advertising sales and partnerships at Roku, said. “We’re excited to give brands the opportunity to reach our expanding, highly engaged audience with some of the biggest moments of the basketball season yet to come.”