The Fast Break | June 23rd

The Associated Press

The Phoenix Suns are riding the momentum, the Los Angeles Clippers now have the home court and Chris Paul holds the wild card when the Western Conference finals head to California on Thursday night for Game 3 in the best-of-seven series. Despite missing Paul, their Most Valuable Player candidate who was sidelined due to COVID-19 protocols, the second-seeded Suns held serve at home in the first two games of the series, using polar-opposite means of recording 120-114 and 104-103 wins. Devin Booker dominated Game 1, exploding for 40 points as part of a triple-double that steered the offensive-minded win.