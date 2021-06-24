The Fast Break | June 23rd
Tune in to all the action that happened in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals with the Fast Break.
Bob Myers and the Warriors' robbery of the Timberwolves was complete Tuesday night.
What can Celtics fans expect from new head coach Ime Udoka? This 2015 quote from Spurs coach Gregg Popovich should generate plenty of excitement.
When Phoenix's Deandre Ayton reached over the rim to dunk Jae Crowder's pass for what became the winning points of the Suns' 104-103 win over the Los Angeles Clippers, several players immediately argued that the play was illegal. Perhaps it was wishful thinking on their part.
Deandre Ayton's game-winning dunk would be an offensive goaltend on any other play, but not off an inbounds play.
At the 2021 NBA draft lottery, the Golden State Warriors officially landed the No. 7 and No. 14 overall picks on the draft board.
Trae Young poured in 48 points as the Hawks rallied late to top the Bucks 116-113 in Milwaukee and steal homecourt advantage in the East finals.
Per reports, the Team USA roster for Tokyo is set.
Jackie MacMullan explains why she feels Ime Udoka will be a great fit with Brad Stevens and thinks his coaching style could be what the Celtics need.
Officials apparently missed Cousins' shoves during the lengthy replay review at the end of Game 2.
Brooks Koepka said the origins of the Brooks-Bryson beef started when DeChambeau didn't stay true to his word.
After landing two top 14 picks, the Warriors have a lot of trade packages they can put together.
Kings have the assets to make a run at Ben Simmons, but should they?
Sims tied Hamidou Diallo in 2017 for the second-highest mark ever recorded at the NBA draft combine.
Not even LeBron James thought it could be real.
According to Suns head coach Monty Williams, Brett Brown was a source for the play that won Game 2 of the Western Conference finals. By Noah Levick
There are a lot of players the Warriors could select with their No. 7 and No. 14 picks on draft night. But who are some guys Golden State should stay away from?
Kevin Durant nailed this response to Klay's pictures on Instagram.
The Celtics won't pick in the 2021 NBA Draft until No. 45 in the second round. ESPN's draft expert Jonathan Givony projects Boston will select an international point guard with its only pick.
The Phoenix Suns are riding the momentum, the Los Angeles Clippers now have the home court and Chris Paul holds the wild card when the Western Conference finals head to California on Thursday night for Game 3 in the best-of-seven series. Despite missing Paul, their Most Valuable Player candidate who was sidelined due to COVID-19 protocols, the second-seeded Suns held serve at home in the first two games of the series, using polar-opposite means of recording 120-114 and 104-103 wins. Devin Booker dominated Game 1, exploding for 40 points as part of a triple-double that steered the offensive-minded win.
The Clippers were close to stealing a Game 2 win in Phoenix until Paul George missed two late free throws and the Suns scored in the final second.