How fast will the Boston Celtics build chemistry this season?

The Boston Celtics are gearing up for what promises to be an exciting season, but fans of the team could find themselves looking at some struggles early in the ball club’s 2023-24 campaign given the high degree of turnover from last season as the Celtics’ front office transformed the team via the blockbuster trades for Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis.

Add in the fact that the team is also integrating a more complex approach to the game on both ends of the floor with several new additions to Boston head coach Joe Mazzulla’s bench, and there could be some early growing pains to work through for this iteration of the Celtics.

On a recent episode of the CLNS Media “Bob Ryan, Jeff Goodman, and Gary Tanguay” podcast, the latter two hosts linked up to break down their thoughts on what such a process might look like in practice.

Take a look at the clip embedded above to hear what they had to say about it.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire