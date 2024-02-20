The fascinating choice ahead for Florida Gators, Billy Napier

Billy Napier’s Florida Gators staff continued to evolve last week when assistant Darnell Stapleton left for the Washington Commanders. His exit has created the program’s most fascinating assistant coaching vacancy since Will Muschamp was cycling through offensive coordinators.

However Napier fills the spot left by one of his first hires will tell us a lot more than who will coach up the guards during spring ball. It will give us some insight into how Napier intends to salvage his 11-14 tenure.

Stapleton worked alongside offensive coordinator Rob Sale as one of Napier’s two offensive line coaches. The tag-team approach is rare, but Napier felt strongly about it when he got the job. SEC games and titles are decided at the line of scrimmage, so Napier said fielding a pair of coaches to teach five offensive linemen “gives us an advantage.”

“Nobody’s got one coach coaching five DBs,” Napier said in his introductory news conference. “I don’t know why you wouldn’t have two guys coaching the offensive line.”

But to gain a second offensive line coach on a 10-assistant staff, you have to give something up. Napier chose a quarterbacks coach/play caller; he’d do both jobs himself.

And that, finally, leads to the question that has been percolating in Gainesville for months: How long will Napier continue in those roles?

Napier said last offseason the question was fair. The transfer portal and name, image and likeness (NIL) have made a coach’s job more complex than ever. That’s why Missouri’s Eliah Drinkwitz and Ohio State’s Ryan Day have stopped calling plays to spend more time on big-picture issues like roster management and fundraising. Another veteran play caller, Auburn’s Hugh Freeze, focused on recruiting and flipped top-100 prospects Amaris Williams and Jamonta Waller from the Gators.

Stapleton’s exit gives Napier the chance to make, or at least consider, a similar decision as he enters his pivotal third season. Napier could hire a play caller, as Day did when Chip Kelly left UCLA to be the Buckeyes’ offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach. Every second Napier won’t have to spend scripting third-and-short runs is a second he can spend on acquiring a tackle or edge rusher (or drumming up the name, image and likeness support to lure one).

This plan isn’t foolproof. Freeze and UCF’s Gus Malzahn are expected to retake some of those responsibilities after 6-7 seasons. Jimbo Fisher gave up some control at Texas A&M and still got fired.

Another scenario involves Napier shifting his staff around, giving some or all play-calling duties to tight ends coach Russ Callaway (who nearly upset Florida State as Samford’s offensive coordinator). Napier could use the vacancy for a new position coach rather than a coordinator. Maybe the adjustments include a dedicated onfield special teams coach to keep some of last year’s gaffes from recurring.

Napier was non-committal on those topics on signing day but said the offense “may have different titles and responsibilities” within an unchanged scheme. He has already made other changes to his organizational chart, including hiring executive head coach Ron Roberts to oversee the defense, moving strength coach Mark Hocke to a broader player development role and adding a chief of staff and second special-teams analyst.

A final possibility is that Napier simply replaces Stapleton with a new offensive line coach and keeps his structure intact. Though Napier made some easy-to-second-guess moves — like the failed fourth-down trick play against Georgia — his play calling isn’t why the Gators finished 5-7. His offense was No. 19 nationally in passing efficiency, No. 38 in SP+ advanced metrics and ranked in the middle of the SEC in yards per play. Maybe the unimpressive line was a product of a lack of talent or experience, and the right hire can repair it to create the advantage Napier touted on Day 1.

There is no obvious, easy choice. Every option has pros and cons. Will Napier double-down on the process he brought to Gainesville? Or scrap more of the blueprint after back-to-back losing seasons?

Whatever Napier does, he’d better be right. Because if he gets this move wrong, it’s fair to wonder how many more hires he’ll be allowed to make.

