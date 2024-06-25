Farver leads PCM baseball to sweep of Roland-Story

Jun. 24—STORY CITY — The PCM baseball team scored eight runs in each of its two wins against Roland-Story this summer.

The second meeting between the two teams took place on Friday and it was more challenging than the 8-1 victory the Mustangs got back in late May.

But a four-run sixth inning gave PCM the cushion it needed during an 8-6 road win. The Mustangs swept the Norse for the first time since 2019.

Nick Farver registered four hits at the plate and got the pitching win, Jack Jungling and Trigg Steenhoek both laced two doubles and the Mustangs clubbed seven doubles in all during the HOIAC win.

PCM scored twice in the top of the first and never trailed after that. It was 2-2 after two, but the Mustangs went back in front with single runs in the third and fourth. Leading 4-3 after five, the four-run sixth was enough to edge the Norse.

Roland-Story scored twice in the sixth and once in the seventh, but it wasn't enough.

The Norse lost twice to the Mustangs this season but have won seven of the past 10 in the series overall. PCM was 2-0 vs. Roland-Story and 0-2 against Perry, while the Norse went 2-0 against the Bluejays.

Farver added two runs and one steal to his four hits, Jungling tallied two doubles, two runs and three RBIs and Steenhoek chipped in two doubles and two walks. Steenhoek's six doubles leads the team this summer.

Kaleb DeVries and Gabe Hobbs also doubled. Hobbs added one run and three RBIs and he was hit by two pitches and DeVries tallied two runs and one walk.

Hobbs leads the Mustangs (8-11, 6-5 in the HOIAC) with a .442 batting average and a .579 on-base percentage and DeVries has a team-best 21 runs and 30 total bases.

Easton Webb walked once, scored one run and was hit by a pitch, Trenner Van Dyke drew one walk and Jacob Wendt and Alex Wendt both were hit by a pitch. Webb leads PCM with 16 walks.

Farver (1-4) earned the pitching win after allowing five runs — four earned — on four hits, four walks and one hit batter. He struck out 11 in 5 2/3 innings and was pulled at 112 pitches.

Webb picked up his second career save and the first since his sophomore season after surrendering one unearned run on two hits and one walk. He struck out one in 1 1/3 innings.

Gavin Jeter led Roland-Story (13-10, 6-6) with two hits, while Aiden Fry walked three times and stole two bases. William Zamzow had one hit and two walks.

Perry 4, PCM 3

PRAIRIE CITY — For the second time this season, Perry downed PCM 4-3 in a baseball game. And the season sweep for the Bluejays was their first against the Mustangs since the team's starting playing a few years back.

The Mustangs led 3-0 after four in the first meeting and led 2-0 after three in the latest contest on Monday but lost 4-3 both times.

The Bluejays scored their final run in the top of the seventh and won the game despite committing three errors. PCM also out-hit Perry 7-5.

Webb and Jacob Wendt finished with two hits and one run each, Farver had one hit, one walk and one run and DeVries tallied one hit, one RBI and one steal. He leads PCM with nine steals this summer.

Steenhoek added one hit and one RBI, Hobbs walked once and Jensson Hood was hit by a pitch. Steenhoek leads PCM with 18 RBIs.

Van Dyke (3-2) took the pitching loss after surrendering four earned runs on five hits, four walks and two hit batters in 6 1/3 innings. He struck out five.

Carson Hansen got the final two outs and struck out one.

Drake Levan led Perry (8-13, 5-9) with two hits and two runs and he got the pitching win.

Pella Christian 18, PCM 3

PELLA — PCM scored first, but the Mustangs couldn't slow down Pella Christian on Tuesday during an 18-3 non-conference road loss.

The Mustangs trailed 4-2 after one, but the Eagles used a 14-run second frame to end the game after three innings.

Farver had two hits and one run to lead the offense, while Hobbs, Steenhoek and DeVries had the other hits.

Steenhoek added one walk and one RBI, DeVries doubled and scored one run and Hobbs stole one base. Jungling walked once and scored one run and Alex Wendt drew one walk. Hobbs is tied with DeVries for the team lead with nine steals.

Shay Burns (1-1) started on the mound and took the pitching loss after allowing nine runs — eight earned — on seven hits and two hit batters in 1 1/3 innings.

Hansen got one out but not before allowing seven earned runs on two hits, four hit batters and one walk.

Hood pitched 1 1/3 innings and surrendered two earned runs on three hits and two walks. He struck out one.

Pella Christian, which is 7-1 against PCM since 2012, got three hits, two runs and two RBIs from Tysen DeVries.

Eliot Menninga led the Eagles (12-16) with a homer and four RBIs and Brecken Ritzert doubled twice and added three runs and three RBIs.