Farrimond stars as Wigan hammer London to go top

Jack Farrimond's first appearance for Wigan Warriors came in the reverse fixture against London Broncos in March [SWPix.com]

Betfred Super League

Wigan (24) 36

Tries: Farimond 2, Marshall, Miski, Wardle 2 Goals: Farrimond 6

London (0) 0

Wigan Warriors pulled off a comfortable win against lowly London Broncos to leapfrog St Helens into top spot in Super League.

Jack Farrimond scored twice on his home debut for Wigan with Liam Marshall and Abbas Miski adding to their tally.

Jake Wardle continued the rout with an impressive run-in for the hosts and added a second just minutes later.

London rarely threatened to get on the scoreboard but almost ran in a late consolation as Jack Hughes dived in only to knock-on in the process.

Victory for Wigan means they move to the top of Super League with a two-point cushion on St Helens, who face Salford on Sunday.

London, meanwhile, remain bottom with one win this season.

The hosts took just three minutes to take the lead courtesy of Farrimond, who did well to cut in through the London defence to go over while he later linked up with Junior Nsemba to weave in and dive over for his second.

Not content with two impressive scores, Bevan French and Marshall combined for Wigan's third, with the former sending the latter through following a clever lateral move to catch the Broncos out.

London were denied a response just past the half-hour mark as Ugo Tison darted over but a thumping Zach Eckersley tackle forced him to knock-on.

French was once again in the thick of the action and his pass sent Miski through to give Wigan a commanding 24-point lead at the break.

The Broncos' task was made harder after the break when Emmanuel Waine saw yellow for a rash challenge on Kruise Leeming who was hauled off soon after.

Wigan maintained the pressure and were further ahead courtesy of a stunning passing move starting on halfway, threading Wardle through to race in with ease.

Wardle's second came swiftly after his first, with the hosts rewarded with another set having forced a goal line drop-out leading to him touching down.

Farrimond came agonisingly close to what would have been a home debut hat-trick of tries as he looked to work on to an offload from Marshall but he spilled the ball before he could race in.

Wigan: French; Miski, Eckersley, Wardle, Marshall; Hampshire, Farrimond; Mago, O'Neill, Byrne, Nsemba, Farrell, Ellis.

Interchanges: Havard, Leeming, Hill, Walters.

London: Walker; Kershaw, Storey, Bassett, Miloudi; Leyland, Meadows; Bienek, Davies, Stock, Lovell, Adebiyi, Jones.

Interchanges: Tison, Williams, Hughes, Waine.

Referee: Liam Rush.