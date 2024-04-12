Farrend Rawson: Morecambe captain calls for owner to sell club

Farrend Rawson has made 33 appearances in all competitions for Morecambe this season [Getty Images]

Morecambe captain Farrend Rawson has called on owner Jason Whittingham to sell the club after the League Two side were deducted three points.

The EFL deducted the points on Thursday for failing to adhere to an agreed decision imposed in August 2023 after the club failed to pay players on time.

Whittingham has been fined £10,000.

"My message would be if your heart's not it and it's not making sense any more then don't hold on to it," Rawson told BBC Radio Lancashire.

"He is where he is because he's done well but make it easier for someone to come in and give the lads a chance to build and kick on.

"On the pitch we've just fallen short but for the club to grow and sustain I think the owner needs to make the right decision."

He added: "You're seeing it too many times in the Football League and higher. Good clubs with a good fanbase and good people around the place are the ones who get affected.

"If the right decisions aren't made at the top then other people suffer for it. Something needs to happen for this club to kick on or just sustain consistently."

Whittingham and Colin Goldring, who own the club, put Morecambe up for sale in September 2022 and stepped down from the board.

The points deduction dropped the Shrimps fall from 12th to 14th and it all but ends their slim hopes of pushing for a play-off place.

Defender Rawson said he had become accustomed to off-field issues in his near two years with the Lancashire side.

"Being honest I think it's a shambles," he said.

"I've been at this club for going on two years and I don't think we've been through a six-month period without something coming up.

"All I can say from my behalf and the lads and the staff is that we're disappointed, frustrated and annoyed. We've put our bodies on the line to try and do something special this season and people upstairs have taken it away from us.

"It shouldn't be like this. It shouldn't happen."

Frustrated Shrimps look to stop Hatters promotion party

Morecambe travel to table-topping Stockport County on Saturday, with the Hatters needing a draw to secure promotion to League One.

Rawson said the match could galvanise the side as they look to to end the season strongly.

"We've got a job to do and we're doing something we love. The massive thing is self-pride and for the fans, it's not their fault. We shouldn't be going out there and not trying because of what is happening outside the club or at the top of the club, that nobody can control," he said.

"What a game. Obviously, they've done outstanding this season and all credit to them. We're going there to stop the party.

"One thing about these lads is that we're fighters and we'll give it a right good go. If anything it's good we have this game this weekend because we can let our frustration out."