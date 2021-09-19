Farrell K's Springer
Luke Farrell sets down George Springer on strikes on a breaking ball for the first out of the 1st inning
"It's not f***ing about you! We're here to play baseball!"
The Ducks beat Stony Brook while Oklahoma beat Nebraska by just seven.
San Diego Padres stars Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado had to be separated after getting into a heated exchange during Saturday's game.
The Cardinals, who seemed out of the race in early August, are in the thick of things for the National League's second wild-card spot.
“Maybe this is going to sound arrogant or pretentious, but I have earned the respect of my peers,” said Smith, who is 36-16 with 17 finishes after his victory over Spann.
Mike Wright hit Angels star Shohei Ohtani with a pitch on Thursday, which led to both he and manager Tony La Russa being tossed from the game.
It’s either brilliant or straight out of the mind of someone at the bar at closing time.
It's been a bad week for Gary Sanchez defensively.
When Major League Baseball hosted its "Field of Dreams" game in Iowa in August, it was a celebration of small-town America. But less than 100 miles away, a small town is worrying that its local economy, that's centered around baseball, is getting shut out. Kris Van Cleave traveled to Caledonia, Minnesota, where a factory partially owned by MLB is closing up shop and shipping jobs overseas.
The Ducks dropped a spot to No. 4 in ESPN's power rankings after a lackluster blowout over Stony Brook, getting leaped by the Iowa Hawkeyes.
Last year in Week Seven, Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. suffered a season-ending injury while trying to make a tackle after an interception. Today, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield suffered an injury while trying to make a tackle after an interception. Mayfield suffered an apparent arm/shoulder injury on his left side. He jogged to the locker [more]
Manny Machado screamed at All-Star teammate Fernando Tatis Jr. in the dugout during the fifth inning of the San Diego Padres’ crucial game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday night. Machado shouted and cursed at Tatis, telling him “it’s not about you” and “you go play baseball” after Tatis struck out looking in the fifth. Tatis reacted angrily to the call by plate umpire Phil Cuzzi, and manager Jayce Tingler was ejected when he came out of the dugout to argue.
Are the Wolverines a legitimate contender for the Big Ten title? Will Florida State lose more than eight games for the first time since 1974?
The Yankees' remaining schedule doesn't help their Wild Card case -- unless they make it that way.
Michigan State football looks like a force to be reckoned with, and Spartans have joined Michigan Wolverines in USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll Top 25.
It is accepted by everyone on Planet Golf that this will be Lee Westwood’s final Ryder Cup as a player and that he will captain Europe in Italy in 2023. Well, everyone but Lee Westwood, that is.
Kevin Harvick and Chase Elliott had multiple confrontations as NASCAR's biggest feud of the season erupted Saturday night at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Watch the final laps and all the drama between Chase Elliott and Kevin Harvick at Bristol Motor Speedway from the in-car camera views of Harvick's No. 4.
Tua Tagovailoa exited the Dolphins' game against the Bills after the quarterback took a hard hit from defensive end A.J. Epenesa.
Alex Wood just wanted to find a nice rhythm again in his return from a bout with coronavirus, to continue working toward feeling at full strength come playoff time. Curt Casali hit a two-run single in the fourth that held up, Wood made an impressive three-inning comeback from COVID-19, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Atlanta Braves 2-0 on Saturday night. Wood struck out four and didn't walk a batter or allow a hit over three scoreless innings, throwing 37 pitches in his first start for San Francisco since Aug. 26 as he makes his return from a bout with COVID-19.