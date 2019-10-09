Farrell 50: The nation's top players - Nos. 21-25

Zxqicdrkzwdfalhanmzp

Mark Pszonak contributed to this report.

It’s that time of year, the middle of the college football season and time for a look at the Farrell 50 — the top 50 players in college football and how they were as recruits. We continue today with Nos. 26-30.

The skinny: Biadasz held a quartet of FCS offers when he took an unofficial visit to Madison and picked up an offer from Wisconsin. Less than two days later he committed to the Badgers.



After redshirting in 2016, he has become a mainstay on the offensive line during the last two seasons. Anchoring the line from the center position, Biadasz decided to forego the NFL Draft earlier this year. That definitely seems like a good decision at this point, as he continues to show leadership, while dominating opponents and helping pave the way for Heisman Trophy candidate running back Jonathan Taylor.

Farrell’s take: Biadasz was a three-star prospect who lacked great size and power out of high school but had smarts and athleticism. We had him ranked as a defensive tackle because he seemed to excel at that position and was aggressive. Biadasz has taken that aggression and brought it to the offensive line. The level of competition he played wasn’t great and we worried a bit about his frame, but he’s turned into your typical underrated, nasty Wisconsin offensive lineman.

The skinny: Willekes never saw his recruiting process take off, so when Michigan State offered him a walk-on opportunity during an official visit, he grabbed it. Despite consecutive impressive seasons in East Lansing, Willekes still did not receive the national attention that he deserved heading into this fall. And now with 41 tackles, six tackles for a loss, 3.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries and one defensive touchdown, he continues to prove himself as one of the top defenders in the country.

Farrell’s take: Willekes had a very good high school career but never received the FBS offer he wanted so he walked on at Michigan State. And the Spartans, as they have done before, turned him into a standout player. His motor and desire are off the charts and he’s always around the football. He’ll join a slew of former Michigan State walk-ons to make it to the NFL.

