Farrell 50: The nation's top players - Nos. 31-35

Efn9drnf4ejv6ndb75uj

Mark Pszonak contributed to this report.

It’s that time of year, the middle of the college football season and time for a look at the Farrell 50 — the top 50 players in college football and how they were as recruits. We continue today with Nos. 31-35.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

FARRELL 50: Nos. 36-40 | 41-45 | 46-50

Whlxaw1ax1s9gq5oh39o

The skinny: Shenault took unofficial visits to Colorado, Alabama, Oklahoma State, LSU and Baylor during the spring after his junior season, which led to his commitment to the Buffaloes soon after. Despite missing several games due to an injury, Shenault still flourished in 2018 with 86 receptions for 1,011 yards and six touchdowns. He also added five touchdowns on the ground. With defenses primed to try and stop him this season, Shenault has totaled 17 receptions for 226 yards and two touchdowns, plus one rushing touchdown. He also missed the most recent game against Arizona with a toe injury.

Farrell’s take: Shenault was a mid-range three-star with good size, but we questioned his top-end speed and football quickness. Clearly that was incorrect, as he’s emerged as one of the best playmakers in the country. He has the size we liked, but has added shiftiness and explosion and is a threat to score from anywhere on the field. Defenses are all over him now but he’s still producing.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH COLORADO FANS AT CUSPORTSNATION.COM

Zym0bsxrqvcmys7zejqo

Story continues

The skinny: Davis committed to Alabama prior to his junior season, but then took an official visit to Mississippi State a couple of weeks before National Signing Day. Rumors of a flip followed, which were blamed on his Twitter account being hacked. At the end he stayed firm with the Tide. After what many considered a disappointing season in 2018, 55 tackles, 5.5 tackles for a loss and 1.5 sacks, Davis has responded nicely this fall with 25 tackles and one tackle for a loss so far for the Tide.

Farrell’s take: Davis was a monster defensive tackle and the rare 6-foot-7 defensive interior lineman who could consistently play low and be effective out of high school. He had an amazing frame to build on and played with power and surprising athleticism. He didn’t have a huge year last season, but he’s bouncing back this season for sure.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH ALABAMA FANS AT BAMAINSIDER.COM



Read More