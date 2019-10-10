Farrell 50: The nation's top players - Nos. 11-15

Wtg7zuo0tc6iudehmroc

It’s that time of year, the middle of the college football season and time for a look at the Farrell 50 — the top 50 players in college football and how they were as recruits. We continue today with Nos. 26-30.

The skinny: Playing his high school football in Eugene, Ore., Herbert picked up offers from Montana State, Northern Arizona and Portland State when the Ducks offered during his senior season. He quickly ended his recruitment with a commitment.



Coming off a junior season that saw him pass for 3,151 yards, 29 touchdowns and eight interceptions, Herbert surprised many by not entering the NFL Draft. His return to Eugene has not been a disappointment, as he has already thrown for 1,341 yards, 15 touchdowns and only one interception.

Farrell’s take: Herbert is another great find by Oregon as his only other offers were FCS schools, and last year some were talking about him as the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft if he decided to come out. He was a big, raw, dual-threat coming out of high school who could sling it, but had some accuracy issues and some mechanical problems. He also looked skinny despite being 210 pounds or so. He’s filled out, has improved his accuracy greatly and is making good decisions. He’s big, he can move, he has a strong arm and he has all the intangibles NFL scouts love.

C25r6fpn0j6qceybpouv

The skinny: Jeudy trimmed his list to Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Miami and Tennessee before committing to the Crimson Tide during the summer leading up to his senior season.



Part of a loaded receiving corps, Jeudy established himself as quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s favorite and most consistent target. This fall, while he is still producing at an impressive clip with 38 receptions for 488 yards and six touchdowns, the improved production from receivers Henry Ruggs and Devonta Smith have cut back on some of Jeudy’s opportunities.

Farrell’s take: Jeudy has emerged as the best receiver in the country and that’s no surprise based on our ranking out of high school. We saw him as the next great Florida receiver to make an impact at ‘Bama following Amari Cooper and Calvin Ridley. He had size and a frame to fill out and the downfield speed teams covet. When Jeudy wanted to be, he was unstoppable and we are seeing that now. He is the No. 1 player overall on some NFL draft boards and some say he’s the best offensive player in the country.

