Farrell 50: The nation's top players - Nos. 1-5

It’s that time of year, the middle of the college football season and time for a look at the Farrell 50 — the top 50 players in college football and how they were as recruits. We conclude today with Nos. 1-5.

*****

The skinny: In the summer before his senior season and shortly after attending the Buckeyes’ Friday Night Lights camp, Young committed to Ohio State. Maryland was also considered, but the Buckeyes were always thought to be the favorite.



Having finished his sophomore season with 33 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks, expectations were through the roof coming into the 2019 season. He has responded this fall with 21 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks and three forced fumbles, solidifying his place as one of the top defensive players in the country and a very early NFL Draft pick next spring.

Farrell’s take: Young was a five-star out of high school and a physical freak, and he’s taken that to the next level in college. He’s added size without losing speed and he is by far the best and most dominant pass rusher in the country this year. There was no doubt he was going to be special if he stayed healthy, and I think he’s the best NFL prospect in the country aside from Trevor Lawrence, who isn’t eligible yet.

*****

