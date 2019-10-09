Farrell 50: The nation's top players - Nos. 26-30

Cdyw3lwfomzpnl9lqinv

Mark Pszonak contributed to this report.

It’s that time of year, the middle of the college football season and time for a look at the Farrell 50 — the top 50 players in college football and how they were as recruits. We continue today with Nos. 26-30.

The skinny: Dillon initially committed to Michigan during the spring after his junior season, but then flipped to Boston College in December. The Eagles’ coaching staff never let up on him after his commitment to the Wolverines. Coming off a huge 2017 season, Dillon battled through some injuries in 2018 but still finished with 1,108 yards and 10 touchdowns. Now fully healthy, Dillon has once again became the workhorse for the Boston College offense with 745 yards and six touchdowns on the ground, while adding another touchdown through the air.

Farrell’s take: Dillon was a big running back with solid speed and very nifty footwork coming out of high school and it’s clear we liked him, but he’s made a bigger impact than I expected. His vision is excellent and he always falls forward for additional yardage. Boston College is a great fit for him offensively and he was a huge flip for the Eagles from Michigan. He reminds me of Derrick Henry.

The skinny: Okwara announced a top five of Notre Dame, Georgia, Clemson, Michigan and Ole Miss before committing to the Irish in late April. With his brother, Romeo Okwara, playing in South Bend, the Irish were considered the favorite leading up to his decision.



After a breakout 2018, when he finished with 39 tackles, 12.5 tackles for a loss, eight sacks and one forced fumble, many expected even more from Okwara this fall. He has not disappointed thus far, with 10 tackles, six tackles for a loss, five sacks, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

Farrell’s take: Okwara was a four-star outside the Rivals250 who was a long, skinny pass rusher who could also do some work standing up. He played for a big-time program in North Carolina and certainly had a lot of potential coming out. He’s developed into one of the better pass rushers in the country and his technique is flawless.

