Farrell 50: The nation's top players - Nos. 36-40

Mark Pszonak contributed to this report.

It’s that time of year, the middle of the college football season and time for a look at the Farrell 50 — the top 50 players in college football and how the were ranked as recruits. We continue today with Nos. 36-40.

The skinny: Betiku took official visits to USC, Notre Dame and Florida State during his senior season before committing to the Trojans at the end of December. At USC, he failed to make an impact, totaling only two tackles during his two seasons in Los Angeles. After then missing the 2018 season due to a hip surgery, he decided to transfer. He found a new home at Illinois, where he has finally flourished. Having accumulated 21 tackles, 10.5 tackles for a loss, seven sacks and two fumble recoveries, Betiku has become one of the early surprises of the 2019 season.

Farrell’s take: The USC transfer was highly regarded out of high school as a national top 50 player. He was very raw with his technique but had tremendous explosion, played with excellent leverage and he had a non-stop motor. Now at Illinois, he’s one of the top pass rushers in the country and living up to his high ranking.

The skinny: Hall earned his Virginia offer during a summer camp performance and waited approximately a month before committing to the Cavaliers. He did take an unofficial visit to Penn State during his senior season, but never truly wavered off Virginia. Hall took his game to a new level in 2018 with 62 tackles, 3.5 tackles for a loss, two sacks, two interceptions and an NCAA-leading 21 pass breakups. Now considered one of the top cornerback prospects for the 2020 NFL Draft, Hall has responded in 2019 with 19 tackles, three tackles for a loss, one sack and four pass breakups, as offenses actively avoid his side of the field.

Farrell’s take: Hall was a low two-star prospect out of high school. He was listed as an athlete and Virginia was his only committable offer. He could have played receiver or defensive back in college and was originally recruited to play on offense. He was a quiet kid who played for a good program in Pennsylvania, but he never really emerged on the radar for schools for whatever reason. He had good size but wasn’t a burner and was considered a reach by Virginia. The Cavaliers are having the last laugh now.

