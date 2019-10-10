Farrell 50: The nation's top players - Nos. 16-20

Tdonswrs15ymixbvdq2b

It’s that time of year, the middle of the college football season and time for a look at the Farrell 50 — the top 50 players in college football and how they were as recruits. We continue today with Nos. 21-25.

The skinny: Lamb initially committed to Oklahoma, but then de-committed in order to take a closer look at a few other schools. Texas A&M and Ole Miss came the closest to challenging the Sooners, but at the end he found his way back to Norman by re-committing to Oklahoma in July.



Lamb has excelled during his first two seasons with the Sooners and has continued to showcase his big play ability this fall with 18 receptions for 439 yards and seven touchdowns.

Farrell’s take: Lamb was one of those players I thought was under ranked when we finished the 2017 cycle. While he was still a Rivals100 prospect and top-10 at his position, it was his size, speed and home run ability that led me to believe he was an amazing fit for the Big 12. We don’t rank players based on the team or conference they choose because so many factors can change (coaches, systems, etc.), but this was a match made in heaven for Lamb and the Sooners' staff and he’s emerged as one of the top wide receivers in the country.

The skinny: Okudah committed to Ohio State over Oklahoma, Georgia and Florida State at the U.S. Army All-American Bowl. After showing glimpses of his potential last fall, Okudah has taken his game to a level many envisioned when he arrived in Columbus. Currently with 17 tackles, one tackle for a loss, three interceptions, one forced fumble and three pass breakups, he has quickly established himself as one of the elite defensive backs in the country.

Farrell’s take: Okudah was a five-star safety who could have also projected as a cornerback coming out of high school because he was great in solo coverage. He waited his turn and is now one of the top defensive backs in college football with great ball skills and instincts. I loved the way he competed in high school and just wanted to go against the best.

