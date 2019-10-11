Farrell 50: The nation's top players - Nos. 6-10

Fnj9hu5zitmbxkrb58kc

Mark Pszonak contributed to this report.

It’s that time of year, the middle of the college football season and time for a look at the Farrell 50 — the top 50 players in college football and how they were as recruits. We continue today with Nos. 6-10.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

FARRELL 50: Nos. 11-15 | 16-20 | 21-25 | 26-30 | 31-35 | 36-40 | 41-45 | 46-50

CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals100 | Position | Team | State

Vvmgyxurk22ngld2tabe

The skinny: While Wallace was considered a package deal with his brother, Tracin, he was the one who became the recruit who reeled in the bigger offers. In Stillwater, they found the family atmosphere the brothers were looking for, so a commitment came during the spring after their junior season.



Wallace exploded onto the scene in 2018 with 86 receptions for 1,491 yards, which led the Big 12, and 12 touchdowns. He has continued his next-level play this fall with 39 receptions for 703 yards and seven touchdowns.

Farrell’s take: Wallace was ranked as a Rivals250 prospect who had average size and wasn’t a kid with a big frame but he was dynamic with the ball in his hands and he caught everything thrown his way. The Big 12 is a great fit for him and he’s become one of the elite receivers in the conference and in the country. The battle between CeeDee Lamb and Wallace this season is awesome in the conference.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH OKLAHOMA STATE FANS AT OSTATEILLUSTRATED.COM

J5mxtjdxdp9z7dg466mt

The skinny: Etienne was initially committed to Texas A&M, but re-opened his recruitment two months later. After trimming his list to Clemson, LSU and Tennessee, and taking official visits to Clemson and Tennessee in January, he committed to the Tigers a week before National Signing Day.



Story continues

Having totaled 1,658 yards and 24 touchdowns on the ground last fall, Etienne is once again churning out the yards in 2019 with 462 and 5 touchdowns coming on the ground, plus 90 yards through the air.

Farrell’s take: This is a kid I thought might be under-ranked, because he had size, speed and shiftiness. LSU really coveted him but much too late and Clemson did a great job winning this recruiting battle. He’s faster than I expected and his burst has improved greatly. As a guy just outside of that four-star ranking, he is making our evaluation look bad. Etienne has already turned into one of the fastest and most explosive running backs in college football and could make a case for the best running back in the nation.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH CLEMSON FANS AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.COM

Read More