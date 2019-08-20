Farrell 50: Countdown of top CFB players begins with Nos. 46-50

Mlqqfzhaqneqvxij90ap

It’s that time of year again, time for the Farrell 50, the ranking of the top 50 players in college football by Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell. We start today with Nos. 46-50, which includes a former five-star quarterback.





50. QB Justin Fields, sophomore, Ohio State

The skinny: Justin Fields initially committed to Penn State, but then re-opened his process and committed to Georgia. He also considered Florida, Texas A&M and Florida State before committing to the Bulldogs. Fields saw minimal action in 12 games with the Bulldogs as a true freshman, passing for 328 yards and four touchdowns, while rushing for 266 yards and another four touchdowns. However, with the likelihood that he would back up Jake Fromm in Athens for one more season, he decided to transfer to Ohio State. He will be replacing Dwayne Haskins as the starter for the Buckeyes.



Farrell’s take: Fields was our No. 2 player in the country coming out behind only Trevor Lawrence and was a very talented and special quarterback. He had good size, excellent mobility and a live arm, and he worked as well in the pocket as he did out of it. His first go-round with Georgia is not indicative of his talent level and I think he flourishes in Columbus. He could be much higher on this list by mid-season. If not for Lawrence, he would have been No. 1 in the country out of high school with ease.

