Farrell 50: CFB's top players, Nos. 36-40

It’s that time of year again, time for the Farrell 50, the ranking of the top 50 players in college football by Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell. We continue today with Nos. 36-40, which includes a dynamic quarterback that Nebraska fans can't wait to watch this season.

The skinny: Okwara announced a top five of Notre Dame, Georgia, Clemson, Michigan and Ole Miss before committing to the Irish in late April. With his brother, Romeo Okwara, playing in South Bend, the Irish were seen as the favorite leading up to his decision.



Okwara enjoyed a breakout 2018 season in South Bend, finishing with 39 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, eight sacks and one forced fumble. However, the Irish coaching staff and fans believe that he has more in the tank, which could potentially make the 2019 season even more memorable for Okwara.

Farrell’s take: Okwara was a four-star outside the Rivals250 who was a long, skinny pass rusher who could also do some work standing up. He played for a big-time program in North Carolina and certainly had a lot of potential coming out. He’s developed into one of the better pass rushers in the country and could have a major breakout season.

