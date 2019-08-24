Farrell 50: CFB's top players, Nos. 26-30

Q5nnmtbrxmfoifinqgfz

Mark Pszonak contributed to this report.

It’s that time of year again, time for the Farrell 50, the ranking of the top 50 players in college football by Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell. We continue today with Nos. 30-26 led by another great defensive end product from the state of South Carolina.

The skinny: Henderson took official visits to Florida, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama and Auburn before committing to the Gators the day before National Signing Day. The Gators have produced several NFL caliber cornerbacks in recent years, and Henderson looks to be the next in line. After a 2018 season with 38 tackles, five tackles for a loss, three sacks, two interceptions and five pass breakups, he will be looking to raise his game to an even higher level while further establishing himself as one of the top cover corners in the country.

Farrell’s take: Henderson was a Rivals250 prospect coming out of high school and highly touted. We liked his length and his frame and he had excellent closing speed and could turn and run with anyone. He has emerged as one of the best cornerbacks in the country and a big season could propel him to the first round of the NFL Draft if he decides to leave early.

