Farrell 50: CFB's top players, Nos. 16-20

It’s time for the Farrell 50, the ranking of the top 50 players in college football by Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell. We continue today with Nos. 16-20, highlighted by a pair of elite Texas quarterbacks.

MORE FARRELL 50: Nos. 21-25 | 26-30 | 31-35 | 36-40 | 41-45 | 46-50

MORE: 10 best recruiting programs in the past five cycles

RIVALS250 for the class of 2021 released

CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

The skinny: Mond originally committed to Baylor, but then re-opened his recruitment and ultimately signed with Texas A&M. After showing his potential as a true freshman in 2017, Mond took his game to the next level in 2018. And now expectations are even higher for him in 2019. Possessing a strong arm, while also rushing for 814 yards in his two seasons, Mond is a legitimate dual-threat who should make the Aggies' offense quite formidable this fall.

Farrell’s take: Mond has been key for Texas A&M and handled the pressure of being thrust into a starting role before he was ready. Mond was a guy I stood on the table for as a five-star with zero agreement from our staff, so if he fails, it’s on me for this eval. He reminded me of a young Deshaun Watson with slightly less accuracy but better running ability. So far it’s been up and down, but last season he had a solid year. There have been many more ups than downs and he’s played some of his best football against the best teams.

