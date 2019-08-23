Farrell 50: CFB's top players, Nos. 31-35

Kewfhwdb3xmgqkdliym2

It’s time for the Farrell 50, the ranking of the top 50 players in college football by Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell. We continue today with Nos. 31-35 which includes three former five-star prospects.

The skinny: Little trimmed his list of stop schools down to Stanford and Texas before committing to the Cardinal during his senior season. Stanford’s pro-style offense and reputation for producing NFL linemen were key factors in his decision.



Little is just beginning to reach his full potential after producing a first-team All-Pac-12 season in 2018. Already discussed as a top offensive line prospect in next spring’s NFL Draft if he decides to forego his senior season, his progression his fall will go a long way in determining Stanford’s success on the field.

Farrell’s take: Little was an elite talent coming out of high school as a top-10 prospect nationally and a five-star and he ranked behind only Alabama’s Alex Leatherwood at offensive tackle. He had the size, length and I loved the way he extended his arms and used an aggressive punch to keep defenders off balance. Stanford has turned into the perfect fit for him.

The skinny: Patterson initially committed to Arizona, before re-opening his recruitment and committing to Ole Miss over LSU. NCAA sanctions against the Rebels resulted in Patterson transferring to Michigan, where he had a successful first season with 2,600 yards and 22 touchdowns through the air. However, more is expected from him this fall, as the Wolverines look to make a run at the Big Ten title and a playoff berth.

Farrell’s take: As a high school prospect, I loved Patterson for his arm strength, accuracy, moxie and ability to make big plays when it mattered. Being our No. 1 quarterback coming out of high school, expectations were high after a really good final season at IMG. He had shown flashes of his ability at Ole Miss, but bigger things were expected at Michigan and he’s lived up to those expectations so far. He’s not the tallest quarterback, but he finds passing windows, can extend the play and throw on the run very well. With Michigan’s new offense, he should have a big year.

