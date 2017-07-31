Farmer's two-run walk-off double
Kyle Farmer smacks a double into the right-field corner to clear the bases and seal the Dodgers' 3-2 comeback in his Major League debut
Kyle Farmer smacks a double into the right-field corner to clear the bases and seal the Dodgers' 3-2 comeback in his Major League debut
Jazbo: I remember South Korea in 1970 and the mountains were devoid of trees and shrubs from the war in 1950. If the B1 bombers release their loads on N. Korea, the devastation will be much worse than the Korean War. I would like to see our CIA take out Kim and spare the Korean people the carnage of war. I pray to God that it doesn't come down to all out war.
84