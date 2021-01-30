Farmers Insurance Open: Sunday tee times, TV and streaming info
The PGA Tour’s West Coast swing moves from the desert to the San Diego coast for this week’s 2021 Farmers Insurance Open.
The North Course and South Course at famed Torrey Pines play host once again to a loaded field of the PGA Tour’s best, including world No. 2 Jon Rahm and two-time Farmers winner Jason Day.
Headed into the event’s final 18 holes, Patrick Reed and Carlos Ortiz lead at 10 under. Reed, who fired a 2-under 70, was the center of yet another rules controversy on the 10th hole. Sam Burns, Lanto Griffin, Viktor Hovland, Jon Rahm and Adam Scott are T-3 at 8 under. Sam Ryder, Rory McIlroy, Will Zalatoris, and Ryan Palmer are T-8 at 7 under.
Check out Sunday’s tee times, TV and streaming info for the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open below.
All times are listed in Eastern.
Farmers: Leaderboard | Photos
Tee times
Hole 1 – South Course
Tee Time
Players
11:10 a.m.
Charl Schwartzel, Rhein Gibson, Lucas Glover
11:20 a.m.
J.T. Poston, Tom Lewis, Denny McCarthy
11:30 a.m.
Brandon Hagy, Doug Ghim, Dylan Frittelli
11:40 a.m.
Alex Noren, Louis Oosthuizen, Bill Haas
11:50 a.m.
Marc Leishman, Wyndham Clark, Jason Kokrak
12 p.m.
Adam Hadwin, Will Gordon, Cameron Tringale
12:10 p.m.
Bo Hoag, Ted Potter, Jr., Sungjae Im
12:20 p.m.
Richy Werenski, Kyle Stanley, Cameron Davis
12:30 p.m.
Tony Finau, Max Homa, Rory Sabbatini
12:40 p.m.
Henrik Norlander, Peter Malnati, Robby Shelton
12:50 p.m.
Will Zalatoris, Ryan Palmer, Xander Schauffele
1 p.m.
Adam Scott, Sam Ryder, Rory McIlroy
1:10 p.m.
Lanto Griffin, Viktor Hovland, Jon Rahm
1:20 p.m.
Carlos Ortiz, Patrick Reed, Sam Burns
Hole 10 – South Course
Tee Time
Players
11:10 a.m.
Luke List, Francesco Molinari, Hideki Matsuyama
11:20 a.m.
Joseph Bramlett, Chase Seiffert, Kevin Streelman
11:30 a.m.
Justin Suh, Harry Higgs, Cameron Percy
11:40 a.m.
Brandt Snedeker, Corey Conners, Rickie Fowler
11:50 a.m.
Danny Lee, John Huh, Matt Jones
12 p.m.
Talor Gooch, Xinjun Zhang, Bronson Burgoon
12:10 p.m.
Phil Mickelson, Michael Kim, Pat Perez
12:20 p.m.
Gary Woodland, Byeong Hun An, Tain Lee
12:30 p.m.
K.J. Choi, Kyle Mendoza, Roger Sloan
12:40 p.m.
Steve Stricker, Matthew NeSmith, Troy Merritt
12:50 p.m.
Sepp Straka, Kevin Stadler, Kelly Kraft
1 p.m.
Jason Dufner, Tyler McCumber,
1:10 p.m.
Grayson Murray, Tim Wilkinson
TV, radio info
Sunday, Jan. 31
TV
Golf Channel (watch for free on fuboTV): 1-3 p.m.
NBC: 3-6 p.m.
STREAMING
PGA Tour Live: 11:15 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
Twitter: 11:15-12:30 p.m.
RADIO
PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 1-6:30 p.m.