Farmers Insurance Open: Sunday tee times, TV and streaming info

Golfweek
·3 min read
The PGA Tour’s West Coast swing moves from the desert to the San Diego coast for this week’s 2021 Farmers Insurance Open.

The North Course and South Course at famed Torrey Pines play host once again to a loaded field of the PGA Tour’s best, including world No. 2 Jon Rahm and two-time Farmers winner Jason Day.

Headed into the event’s final 18 holes, Patrick Reed and Carlos Ortiz lead at 10 under. Reed, who fired a 2-under 70, was the center of yet another rules controversy on the 10th hole. Sam Burns, Lanto Griffin, Viktor Hovland, Jon Rahm and Adam Scott are T-3 at 8 under. Sam Ryder, Rory McIlroy, Will Zalatoris, and Ryan Palmer are T-8 at 7 under.

Check out Sunday’s tee times, TV and streaming info for the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open below.

All times are listed in Eastern.

Farmers: Leaderboard | Photos

Tee times

Hole 1 – South Course

Tee Time

Players

11:10 a.m.

Charl Schwartzel, Rhein Gibson, Lucas Glover

11:20 a.m.

J.T. Poston, Tom Lewis, Denny McCarthy

11:30 a.m.

Brandon Hagy, Doug Ghim, Dylan Frittelli

11:40 a.m.

Alex Noren, Louis Oosthuizen, Bill Haas

11:50 a.m.

Marc Leishman, Wyndham Clark, Jason Kokrak

12 p.m.

Adam Hadwin, Will Gordon, Cameron Tringale

12:10 p.m.

Bo Hoag, Ted Potter, Jr., Sungjae Im

12:20 p.m.

Richy Werenski, Kyle Stanley, Cameron Davis

12:30 p.m.

Tony Finau, Max Homa, Rory Sabbatini

12:40 p.m.

Henrik Norlander, Peter Malnati, Robby Shelton

12:50 p.m.

Will Zalatoris, Ryan Palmer, Xander Schauffele

1 p.m.

Adam Scott, Sam Ryder, Rory McIlroy

1:10 p.m.

Lanto Griffin, Viktor Hovland, Jon Rahm

1:20 p.m.

Carlos Ortiz, Patrick Reed, Sam Burns

Hole 10 – South Course

Tee Time

Players

11:10 a.m.

Luke List, Francesco Molinari, Hideki Matsuyama

11:20 a.m.

Joseph Bramlett, Chase Seiffert, Kevin Streelman

11:30 a.m.

Justin Suh, Harry Higgs, Cameron Percy

11:40 a.m.

Brandt Snedeker, Corey Conners, Rickie Fowler

11:50 a.m.

Danny Lee, John Huh, Matt Jones

12 p.m.

Talor Gooch, Xinjun Zhang, Bronson Burgoon

12:10 p.m.

Phil Mickelson, Michael Kim, Pat Perez

12:20 p.m.

Gary Woodland, Byeong Hun An, Tain Lee

12:30 p.m.

K.J. Choi, Kyle Mendoza, Roger Sloan

12:40 p.m.

Steve Stricker, Matthew NeSmith, Troy Merritt

12:50 p.m.

Sepp Straka, Kevin Stadler, Kelly Kraft

1 p.m.

Jason Dufner, Tyler McCumber,

1:10 p.m.

Grayson Murray, Tim Wilkinson

TV, radio info

Sunday, Jan. 31

TV

Golf Channel (watch for free on fuboTV): 1-3 p.m.
NBC: 3-6 p.m.

STREAMING

PGA Tour Live: 11:15 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
Twitter: 11:15-12:30 p.m.

RADIO

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 1-6:30 p.m.

We recommend interesting sports viewing and streaming opportunities. If you sign up to a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee.

