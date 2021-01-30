Farmers Insurance Open: Saturday tee times, TV and streaming info
The PGA Tour’s West Coast swing moves from the desert to the San Diego coast for this week’s 2021 Farmers Insurance Open.The North Course and South Course at famed Torrey Pines play host once again to a loaded field of the PGA Tour’s best, including world No. 2 Jon Rahm and two-time Farmers winner Jason Day.
Viktor Hovland leads through 36 holes after carding a birdie on his final hole of the day (No. 9) to finish the round 7-under 65 on the South Course. Hovland, at 9 under, sits one shot ahead of Jon Rahm, Adam Scott, Tony Finau, Lanto Griffin, Ryan Palmer and Patrick Reed in second. Three players sit T-8 at 7 under.
Among the most notable to miss the cut are Brooks Koepka, Jason Day and Bubba Watson.
Check out Saturday’s tee times, TV and streaming info for the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open below.
All times are listed in Eastern.
Tee times
Hole 1 – South Course
Tee Time
Players
10:40 a.m.
Hideki Matsuyama, K.J. Choi, Denny McCarthy
10:50 a.m.
Pat Perez, Danny Lee, Roger Sloan
11 a.m.
Cameron Davis, John Huh, Gary Woodland
11:10 p.m.
Bo Hoag, Brandon Hagy, Doug Ghim
11:20 a.m.
Chase Seiffert, Cameron Tringale, Marc Leishman
11:30 a.m.
Wyndham Clark, Lucas Glover, Ted Potter, Jr.
11:40 a.m.
Harry Higgs, Carlos Ortiz, Talor Gooch
11:50 a.m.
Brandt Snedeker, Max Homa, Sam Ryder
12 p.m.
Rory McIlroy, Adam Hadwin, Rory Sabbatini
12:10 p.m.
Richy Werenski, Will Zalatoris, Jason Kokrak
12:20 p.m.
Peter Malnati, Alex Noren, Sam Burns
12:30 p.m.
Patrick Reed, Will Gordon, Robby Shelton
12:40 p.m.
Tony Finau, Lanto Griffin, Ryan Palmer
12:50 p.m.
Viktor Hovland, Jon Rahm, Adam Scott
Hole 10 – South Course
Tee Time
Players
10:40 a.m.
Charl Schwartzel, Joseph Bramlett, Kyle Mendoza
10:50 a.m.
Kyle Stanley, Kelly Kraft, Grayson Murray
11 a.m.
Xander Schauffele, Steve Stricker, Bill Haas
11:10 p.m.
Henrik Norlander, Rhein Gibson, Tim Wilkinson
11:20 a.m.
Matt Jones, Epp Straka, Kevin Streelman
11:30 a.m.
Dylan Frittelli, Sungjae Im, Justin Suh
11:40 a.m.
Cameron Percy, Xinjun Zhang, Bronson Burgoon
11:50 a.m.
Luke List, Matthew NeSmith, J.T. Poston
12 p.m.
Kevin Stadler, Jason Dufner, Phil Mickelson
12:10 p.m.
Michael Kim, Corey Conners, Troy Merritt
12:20 p.m.
Rickie Fowler, Tom Lewis, Francesco Molinari
12:30 p.m.
Louis Oosthuizen, Byeong Hun An
12:40 p.m.
Tain Lee, Tyler McCumber
TV, radio info
Saturday, Jan. 30
TV
Golf Channel (watch for free on fuboTV): 1-3 p.m.
NBC: 3-6 p.m.
STREAMING
PGA Tour Live: 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
Twitter: 10:30-11:45 p.m.
RADIO
PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 31
TV
Golf Channel (watch for free on fuboTV): 1-3 p.m.
NBC: 3-6 p.m.
STREAMING
PGA Tour Live: 11:15 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
Twitter: 11:15-12:30 p.m.
RADIO
PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 1-6:30 p.m.