Farmers Insurance Open: Saturday tee times, TV and streaming info

The PGA Tour’s West Coast swing moves from the desert to the San Diego coast for this week’s 2021 Farmers Insurance Open.The North Course and South Course at famed Torrey Pines play host once again to a loaded field of the PGA Tour’s best, including world No. 2 Jon Rahm and two-time Farmers winner Jason Day.

Viktor Hovland leads through 36 holes after carding a birdie on his final hole of the day (No. 9) to finish the round 7-under 65 on the South Course. Hovland, at 9 under, sits one shot ahead of Jon Rahm, Adam Scott, Tony Finau, Lanto Griffin, Ryan Palmer and Patrick Reed in second. Three players sit T-8 at 7 under.

Among the most notable to miss the cut are Brooks Koepka, Jason Day and Bubba Watson.

Check out Saturday’s tee times, TV and streaming info for the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open below.

All times are listed in Eastern.

Tee times

Hole 1 – South Course

Tee Time Players 10:40 a.m. Hideki Matsuyama, K.J. Choi, Denny McCarthy 10:50 a.m. Pat Perez, Danny Lee, Roger Sloan 11 a.m. Cameron Davis, John Huh, Gary Woodland 11:10 p.m. Bo Hoag, Brandon Hagy, Doug Ghim 11:20 a.m. Chase Seiffert, Cameron Tringale, Marc Leishman 11:30 a.m. Wyndham Clark, Lucas Glover, Ted Potter, Jr. 11:40 a.m. Harry Higgs, Carlos Ortiz, Talor Gooch 11:50 a.m. Brandt Snedeker, Max Homa, Sam Ryder 12 p.m. Rory McIlroy, Adam Hadwin, Rory Sabbatini 12:10 p.m. Richy Werenski, Will Zalatoris, Jason Kokrak 12:20 p.m. Peter Malnati, Alex Noren, Sam Burns 12:30 p.m. Patrick Reed, Will Gordon, Robby Shelton 12:40 p.m. Tony Finau, Lanto Griffin, Ryan Palmer 12:50 p.m. Viktor Hovland, Jon Rahm, Adam Scott

Hole 10 – South Course

Tee Time Players 10:40 a.m. Charl Schwartzel, Joseph Bramlett, Kyle Mendoza 10:50 a.m. Kyle Stanley, Kelly Kraft, Grayson Murray 11 a.m. Xander Schauffele, Steve Stricker, Bill Haas 11:10 p.m. Henrik Norlander, Rhein Gibson, Tim Wilkinson 11:20 a.m. Matt Jones, Epp Straka, Kevin Streelman 11:30 a.m. Dylan Frittelli, Sungjae Im, Justin Suh 11:40 a.m. Cameron Percy, Xinjun Zhang, Bronson Burgoon 11:50 a.m. Luke List, Matthew NeSmith, J.T. Poston 12 p.m. Kevin Stadler, Jason Dufner, Phil Mickelson 12:10 p.m. Michael Kim, Corey Conners, Troy Merritt 12:20 p.m. Rickie Fowler, Tom Lewis, Francesco Molinari 12:30 p.m. Louis Oosthuizen, Byeong Hun An 12:40 p.m. Tain Lee, Tyler McCumber



TV, radio info

Saturday, Jan. 30

TV

Golf Channel (watch for free on fuboTV): 1-3 p.m.

NBC: 3-6 p.m.

STREAMING

PGA Tour Live: 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

Twitter: 10:30-11:45 p.m.

RADIO

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 31

TV

Golf Channel (watch for free on fuboTV): 1-3 p.m.

NBC: 3-6 p.m.

STREAMING

PGA Tour Live: 11:15 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

Twitter: 11:15-12:30 p.m.

RADIO

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 1-6:30 p.m.

