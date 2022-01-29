Farmers Insurance Open payout: Luke List gets first win, over $10 million in career earnings

Luke List isn't just a PGA Tour winner for the first time. He's also more than $1.5 million richer.

The 37-year-old List, in his 206th career Tour start, won the Farmers Insurance Open on Saturday in a playoff over Will Zalatoris. Prior to this week, List's best finish was second, twice, including a playoff loss to Justin Thomas at the 2018 Honda Classic.

List's win pushes him over the $10 million mark in career earnings on Tour.

Here is a complete purse and FedExCup breakdown for List and the rest of the players who made the cut at Torrey Pines: