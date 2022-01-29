Farmers Insurance Open payout: Luke List gets first win, over $10 million in career earnings
Luke List isn't just a PGA Tour winner for the first time. He's also more than $1.5 million richer.
The 37-year-old List, in his 206th career Tour start, won the Farmers Insurance Open on Saturday in a playoff over Will Zalatoris. Prior to this week, List's best finish was second, twice, including a playoff loss to Justin Thomas at the 2018 Honda Classic.
List's win pushes him over the $10 million mark in career earnings on Tour.
Here is a complete purse and FedExCup breakdown for List and the rest of the players who made the cut at Torrey Pines:
Finish
Players
FedEx
Earnings ($)
1
Luke List
500
1,512,000
2
Will Zalatoris
300
915,600
3
Jason Day
145
445,200
3
Jon Rahm
145
445,200
3
Cameron Tringale
145
445,200
6
Sungjae Im
86
265,020
6
Joaquin Niemann
86
265,020
6
Pat Perez
86
265,020
6
Aaron Rai
86
265,020
6
Justin Rose
86
265,020
11
Billy Horschel
61
180,180
11
Si Woo Kim
61
180,180
11
Taylor Montgomery
0
180,180
11
Austin Smotherman
61
180,180
11
Michael Thompson
61
180,180
16
Marc Leishman
50
132,300
16
Ryan Palmer
50
132,300
16
Taylor Pendrith
50
132,300
16
Sepp Straka
50
132,300
20
Daniel Berger
41
95,508
20
Talor Gooch
41
95,508
20
Scottie Scheffler
41
95,508
20
Justin Thomas
41
95,508
20
Cameron Young
41
95,508
25
Dustin Johnson
33
65,940
25
Peter Malnati
33
65,940
25
Mito Pereira
33
65,940
25
Doc Redman
33
65,940
25
Sahith Theegala
33
65,940
30
Lanto Griffin
26
53,760
30
Hideki Matsuyama
26
53,760
30
Maverick McNealy
26
53,760
30
Nick Taylor
26
53,760
34
Doug Ghim
20
43,764
34
Matthew NeSmith
20
43,764
34
Xander Schauffele
20
43,764
34
Greyson Sigg
20
43,764
34
J.J. Spaun
20
43,764
39
Bill Haas
14
33,180
39
Sebastián Muñoz
14
33,180
39
Alex Noren
14
33,180
39
Chad Ramey
14
33,180
39
Kevin Streelman
14
33,180
39
Jhonattan Vegas
14
33,180
39
Gary Woodland
14
33,180
46
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
8
22,008
46
Cameron Champ
8
22,008
46
Kevin Chappell
8
22,008
46
Anirban Lahiri
8
22,008
46
Martin Laird
8
22,008
46
Hank Lebioda
8
22,008
46
Patrick Reed
8
22,008
46
Scott Stallings
8
22,008
46
Kevin Tway
8
22,008
46
Jimmy Walker
8
22,008
56
Wyndham Clark
5
19,152
56
Cam Davis
5
19,152
56
David Lipsky
5
19,152
56
Adam Schenk
5
19,152
56
Alex Smalley
5
19,152
56
Robert Streb
5
19,152
62
Francesco Molinari
5
18,480
62
Patrick Rodgers
5
18,480
64
Matthew Wolff
4
18,228
65
Keegan Bradley
4
17,976
65
Adam Long
4
17,976
67
Joseph Bramlett
3
17,556
67
Curtis Thompson
3
17,556
67
Camilo Villegas
3
17,556
70
Andrew Novak
3
16,968
70
Carlos Ortiz
3
16,968
70
Chez Reavie
3
16,968
70
Rory Sabbatini
3
16,968
74
Bronson Burgoon
3
16,464
74
Seung-Yul Noh
3
16,464
76
Scott Piercy
2
16,212
77
Michael Gligic
2
16,044
78
C.T. Pan
2
15,876
79
Adam Svensson
2
15,708