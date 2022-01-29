Farmers Insurance Open payout: Luke List gets first win, over $10 million in career earnings

Brentley Romine
·3 min read
Luke List
Luke List isn't just a PGA Tour winner for the first time. He's also more than $1.5 million richer.

The 37-year-old List, in his 206th career Tour start, won the Farmers Insurance Open on Saturday in a playoff over Will Zalatoris. Prior to this week, List's best finish was second, twice, including a playoff loss to Justin Thomas at the 2018 Honda Classic.

List's win pushes him over the $10 million mark in career earnings on Tour.

Here is a complete purse and FedExCup breakdown for List and the rest of the players who made the cut at Torrey Pines:

Finish

Players

FedEx

Earnings ($)

1

Luke List

500

1,512,000

2

Will Zalatoris

300

915,600

3

Jason Day

145

445,200

3

Jon Rahm

145

445,200

3

Cameron Tringale

145

445,200

6

Sungjae Im

86

265,020

6

Joaquin Niemann

86

265,020

6

Pat Perez

86

265,020

6

Aaron Rai

86

265,020

6

Justin Rose

86

265,020

11

Billy Horschel

61

180,180

11

Si Woo Kim

61

180,180

11

Taylor Montgomery

0

180,180

11

Austin Smotherman

61

180,180

11

Michael Thompson

61

180,180

16

Marc Leishman

50

132,300

16

Ryan Palmer

50

132,300

16

Taylor Pendrith

50

132,300

16

Sepp Straka

50

132,300

20

Daniel Berger

41

95,508

20

Talor Gooch

41

95,508

20

Scottie Scheffler

41

95,508

20

Justin Thomas

41

95,508

20

Cameron Young

41

95,508

25

Dustin Johnson

33

65,940

25

Peter Malnati

33

65,940

25

Mito Pereira

33

65,940

25

Doc Redman

33

65,940

25

Sahith Theegala

33

65,940

30

Lanto Griffin

26

53,760

30

Hideki Matsuyama

26

53,760

30

Maverick McNealy

26

53,760

30

Nick Taylor

26

53,760

34

Doug Ghim

20

43,764

34

Matthew NeSmith

20

43,764

34

Xander Schauffele

20

43,764

34

Greyson Sigg

20

43,764

34

J.J. Spaun

20

43,764

39

Bill Haas

14

33,180

39

Sebastián Muñoz

14

33,180

39

Alex Noren

14

33,180

39

Chad Ramey

14

33,180

39

Kevin Streelman

14

33,180

39

Jhonattan Vegas

14

33,180

39

Gary Woodland

14

33,180

46

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

8

22,008

46

Cameron Champ

8

22,008

46

Kevin Chappell

8

22,008

46

Anirban Lahiri

8

22,008

46

Martin Laird

8

22,008

46

Hank Lebioda

8

22,008

46

Patrick Reed

8

22,008

46

Scott Stallings

8

22,008

46

Kevin Tway

8

22,008

46

Jimmy Walker

8

22,008

56

Wyndham Clark

5

19,152

56

Cam Davis

5

19,152

56

David Lipsky

5

19,152

56

Adam Schenk

5

19,152

56

Alex Smalley

5

19,152

56

Robert Streb

5

19,152

62

Francesco Molinari

5

18,480

62

Patrick Rodgers

5

18,480

64

Matthew Wolff

4

18,228

65

Keegan Bradley

4

17,976

65

Adam Long

4

17,976

67

Joseph Bramlett

3

17,556

67

Curtis Thompson

3

17,556

67

Camilo Villegas

3

17,556

70

Andrew Novak

3

16,968

70

Carlos Ortiz

3

16,968

70

Chez Reavie

3

16,968

70

Rory Sabbatini

3

16,968

74

Bronson Burgoon

3

16,464

74

Seung-Yul Noh

3

16,464

76

Scott Piercy

2

16,212

77

Michael Gligic

2

16,044

78

C.T. Pan

2

15,876

79

Adam Svensson

2

15,708

