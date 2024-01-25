Farmers Insurance Open 2024 Thursday second round tee times, how to watch

The first round of the only Wednesday-to-Saturday event on the PGA Tour is in the books. Kevin Yu holds the solo lead after shooting 8-under 64. Patrick Cantlay and Ryo Hisatsune are tied for second, a shot back.

Max Homa, back to defend, shot a 2-under 70 and is tied for 48th.

Heavy rain the San Diego area made for some soggy conditions and Thursday’s second round will also have preferred lies.

The North is a par-72 track measuring 7,258 yards, while the longer South is a par-72 measuring 7,765 yards.

The total prize money for the event is $9 million with $1.62 million going to the winner. Five hundred FedEx Cup points will be awarded to the champion.

From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s everything you need to know for Thursday’s second round of the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open. All times listed are ET.

North Course

1st tee

Tee time Players 11:50 a.m. Tyler Duncan, S.H. Kim, Harry Hall 12:01 p.m. Nate Lashley, Jhonattan Vegas, Davis Thompson 12:12 p.m. Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Alex Smalley, Ben Griffin 12:23 p.m. Nick Hardy, Chad Ramey, Gary Woodland 12:34 p.m. Davis Riley, Tom Hoge, Joel Dahmen 12:45 p.m. Pierceson Coody, Alexander Bjork, Ryan McCormick 12:56 p.m. Will Gordon, Vince Whaley, Nicolai Hojgaard 1:07 p.m. Lanto Griffin, Taylor Pendrith, Austin Eckroat 1:18 p.m. Peter Malnati, Josh Teater, Erik Barnes 1:29 p.m. Taylor Moore, Adam Svensson, Brandt Snedeker 1:40 p.m. Will Zalatoris, Chez Reavie, Cameron Champ 1:51 p.m. David Skinns, Jacob Bridgeman, Norman Xiong 2:02 p.m. Trace Crowe, Patrick Fishburn

10th tee

Tee time Players 11:50 a.m. Patrick Rodgers, Zac Blair, Robby Shelton 12:01 p.m. Garrick Higgo, Nick Watney, David Lipsky 12:12 p.m. Luke List, Akshay Bhatia, Sungjae Im 12:23 p.m. Tony Finau, Max Homa, Xander Schauffele 12:34 p.m. Keegan Bradley, Jason Day, Min Woo Lee 12:45 p.m. Robert MacIntyre, Rafael Campos 12:56 p.m. Charley Hoffman, Roger Sloan, Greyson Sigg 1:07 p.m. Martin Laird, Dylan Wu, Matti Schmid 1:18 p.m. Ben Martin, Stephan Jaeger, Hayden Buckley 1:29 p.m. Ryan Brehm, Francesco Molinari, Adam Schenk 1:40 p.m. Matt Wallace, Seamus Power, Scott Stallings 1:51 p.m. Joe Highsmith, Kevin Dougherty, Taiga Semikawa 2:02 p.m. Chan Kim, Tom Whitney, Mac Meissner

South Course

1st tee

Tee time Players 11:50 a.m. Troy Merritt, Thomas Detry, Kevin Yu 12:01 p.m. Aaron Baddeley, Chesson Hadley, Sam Ryder 12:12 p.m. Ben Silverman, Paul Barjon, Hayden Springer 12:23 p.m. Vincent Norrman, Nico Echavarria, J.B. Holmes 12:34 p.m. Matthieu Pavon, Jake Knapp, Michael Block 12:45 p.m. Bronson Burgoon, Nicholas Lindheim 12:56 p.m. Mark Hubbard, Ben Taylor, Andrew Novak 1:07 p.m. Scott Gutschewski, Carl Yuan, Tyson Alexander 1:18 p.m. Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala, Patrick Cantlay 1:29 p.m. Ludvig Aberg, Justin Rose, Hideki Matsuyama 1:40 p.m. Sepp Straka, Harris English, Shane Lowry 1:51 p.m. Sami Valimaki, Blaine Hale, Jr., Marcus Byrd 2:02 p.m. Harrison Endycott, Rico Hoey, Raul Pereda

10th tee

Tee time Players 11:50 a.m. Kevin Streelman, Eric Cole, Sam Stevens 12:01 p.m. Beau Hossler, Doug Ghim, Justin Suh 12:12 p.m. Aaron Rai, Taylor Montgomery, Ben Kohles 12:23 p.m. Emiliano Grillo, Billy Horschel, K.H. Lee 12:34 p.m. Alejandro Tosti, Max Greyserman, Adrien Dumont de Chassart 12:45 p.m. Chris Gotterup, Wilson Furr, Cameron Sisk 12:56 p.m. Matt NeSmith, Justin Lower, Ryan Fox 1:07 p.m. Ryan Moore, Maverick McNealy, Callum Tarren 1:18 p.m. Michael Kim, Joseph Bramlett, Carson Young 1:29 p.m. J.J. Spaun, Stewart Cink, Daniel Berger 1:40 p.m. Lee Hodges, Mackenzie Hughes, Keith Mitchell 1:51 p.m. Jimmy Stanger, Chandler Phillips, Parker Coody 2:02 p.m. Victor Perez, Ryo Hisatsune

How to watch, listen

ESPN+ is the exclusive home of PGA Tour Live. You can also watch Golf Channel free on Fubo. All times ET.

Thursday, Jan. 25

Golf Channel/Peacock: 3-7 p.m.

Sirius XM: 1-7 p.m

ESPN+: 11:45 a.m.-7 p.m

Friday, Jan. 26

Golf Channel/Peacock: 3-5 p.m

CBS: 5-8 p.m.

Sirius XM: 3-8 p.m

ESPN+: 12 p.m.-8 p.m

Saturday, Jan. 27

Golf Channel/Peacock: 2-4 p.m.

CBS: 4-8 p.m.

Sirius XM: 3-8 p.m.

ESPN+: 12 p.m.-8 p.m.

