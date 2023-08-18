Farmer's Day to take place this weekend

Aug. 17—MILLERSBURG — The town of Millersburg is gearing up for its biggest celebration of the year.

Farmer's Day begins at 4 p.m. Friday at Cook Station Park and continues all weekend long.

The car cruise in and show begins at 4 p.m., and food vendors also open at that time. The Millersburg Lions Club will have a Kings BBQ chicken, ribs, and potatoes fundraiser. Proceeds will go to 5 Little Stone & Sunshine Daycare.

At 7 p.m., Dr. Ron & The Clinic Band will perform.

On Saturday, there will be a softball tournament and breakfast will begin at 6 a.m. There will be pancake, sausage, eggs, biscuits, and gravy provided a the concessions at the baseball diamonds.

At 7 a.m., registration for the 3-on-3 basketball tournament begins and the tournament starts at 8 a.m. The tractor show and steam engine show also begins at 8 a.m.

Registration for the parade begins at 8:30 a.m. at the Millersburg Clinton Fire Territory, 500 Carriage Lane and the parade begins 10:30 a.m.

This year's Farmer's Day grand marshal is Betty Rohrer. Rohrer is a Millersburg native of 97 years. She was married to Bill Rohrer and the couple raised their three daughters, Marcia Gal, Marie Schrock and Melanie Lantzer, in the town.

Rohrer is a lifelong member of Zion Community Church and was a part of the Millersburg Business Professional Club as well as many professional boards and clubs. She also served on many election boards, and is a member of the American Legion and the Veterans of Foreign Wars with her husband Bill, a veteran of World War II. Rohrer also attends Memorial services annually at Brown Cemetery where her husband is laid to rest.

Rohrer loves spending time with her family and attending games at Fairfield Community Schools to watch her grandchildren's and great-grandchildren's sporting events. She and her friends get together at Millersburg Pizza Depot monthly.

At 11:30 a.m., the Fireman's Waterball Contest begins on Cripe Street.

Cornhole registration begins at noon, and the tournament begins at 1 p.m.

Kids games and the bouncy house also begin at noon, and musician Jeff Colin will perform from noon to 2 p.m.

There will be sawmill demonstrations all throughout the day at the Millersburg Fire Department Safety House, and vendors open all day long beginning at 11 a.m.

At 2 p.m., the garden tractor pull begins at Millersburg Elementary-Middle School, 203 E. Main St., and Rusty Ammerman, The Magician begins at 2:15 p.m.

At 3 p.m., the pedal pull starts and the Heartland Cloggers will perform.

Fairfield High School's show choir Fairfield Fusion will perform at 4:45 p.m. and Joel Young Band will perform at 6:30 p.m.

At dusk on Saturday there will be a fireworks show.

On Sunday, there will be a community church service at 10 a.m. under the tent at Cook Station Park, hosted by Zion Community Church.

The schedule is tentative and subject to change.

Sponsors for Millersburg Farmer's Day include Randy Yoder (Indiana Farm Insurance), D&E Freight, Smokin' Joe's Garage, Arrow Industries, Raber Dirtworx, Clinton Township Trustee, Shipshewana Homes, Viewrail, Super Shine Car Wash, Helmuth Quality Power, Surf Internet, Tycol, L&R Footwear, Larry's Upholstering, Millersburg Storage, Cutting Edge, County Line Lamination, Forest River, Leon's Automotive, Millersburg Animal Clinic, Battery Tech LLC, Lehman's RV Repair & Rental, Millers Garage, Interra, Crop Tech/LG's Seeds, Millersburg Lumber, Sweet Corn Charlie, Millersburg Feed, Tire Star/Diamond Star, JM Quality Construction, Farmers State Bank, Eash Harness, C&P Oil, and Springer Dental.