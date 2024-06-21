Farmer City Raceway chairman: 'We've got one of the most unique tracks'

Jun. 21—Farmer City Raceway is about halfway through its 2024 racing season, with big events like the Illini 100 and Farmer City 74 in the books and more key events yet to come. N-G sports writer Joey Wright caught up with track chairman/promoter Lance Spieker to get the latest on what's going on at the Dewitt County track:

How has the 2024 season gone so far?

"It's the first time in quite a few years we've gotten both of our big events in. The Illini 100 is always a question mark the time of year that it is. But as they pushed it off a couple of weeks this year, it went off without a hitch, near-record crowds. Definitely one of the better Illini 100 we've had in quite a while. We've had some rainouts on the regular shows, but luckily they fell on nights that didn't matter as much. The Farmer City 74 with the Lucas Oil boys was another good (show). ... It was really a good night for us. Good racing, good crowds, good weather, so can't complain about that. As far as regular nights that we've gotten in, numbers have actually been up a little bit this year so far. So that's an encouragement. I mean, the crowds could always be better. On a regular night, we're not getting near what we used to get years ago, but we're getting better than we've had here as of late. So we'll take it. We've got some improvements that we've been slowly working on. ... We've got a new scoreboard that just got put up. It's not operational yet, but it's up in the air. So we're hoping to have it ready by the Summer Nationals, which is coming up here in couple of weeks."

You mentioned a few improvements to the fan experience. What new features can fans look forward to at Farmer City Raceway?

"A lot of people may or may not have noticed last year, we got new bleachers put up in turn one. They're kind of an insurance deal, we took an old set down and got a new set put up. It took us awhile to get them all set right, we had some storms that kind of messed them up a little bit after we got them put up, so that's kind of the one thing that's been the biggest noticeable thing other than the scoreboard. A lot of people have been complaining about our bathrooms, but we did over the last two months of opening up here, we've revamped them, got them all cleaned up and painted. Nothing brand new or anything, but they're all in a lot better shape than they were, fixed up and looking nice and a lot more appealing to use rather than as rough as they were getting to look before. We've got some new-to-us lights to go up yet. We're waiting on Davis Electric out of Urbana. They took down some lights at Danville High School and they've donated those to us. We're waiting on a lot of things getting organized as to where we're going to put them and getting the holes in the ground. Their taller poles, so hopefully the lighting is going to be better. I hope to get that up by before the end of the season. So that's definitely something to look forward to for next season really. And just a lot of little things around the grounds, new roof on the concession stand and different odds and ends, just fixing up the grounds in general and trying to make it a great place for people to come enjoy."

Who have been the frontrunners this season?

"Usually Kevin Weaver, you know, he's won the last couple of years (in late models) and he's not been here as much this year. So he's probably not even on the radar in the point standings. There's a few new ones. As far as crates go, I know Amber Crouch, she's either leading or second, which is new, she's not been a regular here. She comes regularly, but she's not what I would consider one that runs for the championship. It's kind of yet to be seen with the regular nights who's going to kind of stream to the front. We've definitely have had a good count in the pro modified series this year, that probably been our best-atteneded series in terms of cars so far. The car counts has run around 20-plus each night."

I know there are a few concession-stand items that have loyal followings. What are some of those, in addition to other old standbys that keep fans coming back?

"Our concession stand has the Bloomington Meats ribeye sandwich that's pre-seasoned, everybody's loving those up. And then we've got the Chuckwagon Food Service food vendor that's here, usually just for our big events, and he also has a ribeye sandwich sandwich along with brisket and nachos and these loaded bacon cheese fries, it's really a huge hit that people love when they come out. And then it goes without saying that at Farmer City Raceway, we've got one of the most unique tracks to where we've got 40 spots on the fence that you can park and watch the races from. That's kind of one of the biggest things that people love to come here for, they bring the camper or bring their truck or bring whatever and and sit there and tailgate and cook and do their own stuff and watch the races, so that's always a huge attraction."

What are some of the biggest events at Farmer City Raceway in the second half of the season?

"Fair week, coming up there in the third week of July, this would be the 14th here for the Junior Kimler Memorial, which we switched to a MARS race this year. And then we've added this will be a first year for that Bill Marietta Memorial, that's for the modifieds. So the fair week has always kind of been a hit-and-miss as far as the crowd and the racing, because it's usually towards the end of the summer nationals, so it's hard to get a good crowd. But with the MARS series, the way that Matt Curl has turned that around has really been good for the drivers. It's still kind of a work in progress for the promoters, but we're working on it. I think having those two memorials will help that weekend.

"And then the 10th annual What Up Dog, this will be the 10th and final What Up Dog and (we're) trying to push that to be the biggest one yet ... and then as always, we round out the year with our Labor Day weekend show. That's where we've got the Chuckwagon as our main sponsor, and that'll be another MARS race. And that's always usually a pretty good weekend. We've got tractor pulls that following day before we kind of close out the season. It's always usually a big night. Everybody knows when it's the last night, we usually get a good crowd and people look forward to it."