Farm-to-table restaurant Heirloom to close, making way for catering company

Fine-dining restaurant Heirloom is changing course in Belmont. Owner Patrick Murphy says that starting Sept. 2, the 4,000-square-foot establishment will drop regular dining service.

The Heirloom brand will move forward with a focus on private events and catering as well as delivering special culinary experiences such as New Year’s Eve. Heirloom Catering can accommodate parties of up to 120 in house or outsource to different locations.

“It was really about forecasting for what’s going on. Sometimes in business the best thing you can do is pivot,” Murphy says.

