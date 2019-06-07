Farm Report: Kyle Tucker powers up

Houston Astros prospect Kyle Tucker is binging at Triple-A. (Photo by John Cordes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Kyle Tucker did not exactly open his season in the manner you'd expect from one of the game's top prospects. He slashed just .165/.211/.388 over 23 games, drawing only five walks. But almost as soon as the calendar flipped to May, Tucker began to binge. He went 8-for-15 with three homers in the month's first four games, lifting his average to .220 and his slugging percentage to .510.

Fast forward another 30 days or so and it appears all is well. Tucker's OPS sits at .955 and he ranks among the PCL leaders in home runs (20), stolen bases (13), RBI (44) and runs scored (45). He hasn't yet been caught stealing this year. On Thursday night, Tucker hit a pair of bombs in Round Rock's win at Las Vegas, the second of which cleared the damn swimming pool and left the park entirely.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Ridiculously, Tucker and his Round Rock teammate Yordan Alvarez have combined for 42 home runs and 71 extra-base hits through 55 games. Both players will be fantasy relevant upon arrival in Houston. We encourage you to stash either for later use.

Alzolay is dominating

Having established that Round Rock's lineup includes some pretty decent power hitters, we should perhaps mention that Cubs RHP Adbert Alzolay shut down the Express last week. Alzolay fired six scoreless innings, striking out eight batters while allowing just one walk and one hit. He lowered his season WHIP to 0.96 and now has 32 Ks in 25.0 innings. Not too shabby. Over Alzolay's last three starts, he's given up just six hits and two runs in 17.0 frames. He was injured for much of last season but clearly used the time productively. Chicago obviously has a deep rotation with plenty of viable starters at the MLB level, so the rotation will be tough to crack. But if/when he gets a shot, he's interesting.

Jo Adell, back in the game

Story continues

Angels every-tool prospect Jo Adell was sidelined by injury until late-May, but he's finally back to raking at Double-A Mobile. He's played nine games across two levels, hitting .289 with a pair of homers among his five XBHs. Last season, Adell hit 20 bombs, swiped 15 bags and slashed .290/.355/.543 in 99 games at three stops. He's fun, a necessary stash in any dynasty format. We'll see him in the majors next year, in all likelihood.

Better get to know Andrew Vaughn

The White Sox used the No. 3 pick in this year's draft to select Andrew Vaughn, one of the best and most advanced collegiate hitters in recent memory. I'm willing to co-sign Mike Salfino's declaration on Vaughn’s dynasty rookie draft value, for those who play in such leagues.

Just have a look at this swing ...

Vaughn isn't going to play a premium position, but it would be a small surprise if he didn't emerge as an exceptional hitter. His stats at Cal are just silly.

Luis Urias on a tear

No, things did not go as planned for Luis Urias earlier this season in San Diego. But he's been feasting at Triple-A El Paso, batting an absurd .368/.461/.724 with 14 homers, 30 XBHs, and five steals. He went 3-for-5 on Thursday and he's 16-for-37 over his last 10 games with two homers and seven walks. He's ready, Pads. Let's do this thing.

More Yahoo Fantasy Baseball Advice