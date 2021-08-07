Farm, Garden & Outdoors calendar published Aug. 7, 2021

Aug. 7—Outdoors

Lake weed control: Aug. 7, 9:30 a.m., Lake Andrew Town Hall, corner of Kandiyohi County Roads 5 and 29, bring a chair. The Norway Games Lake Improvement Association meeting on lake weed control with an update on funding, options and process for moving forward and questions and concerns that members have.

Sibley State Park: A vehicle permit is required to enter the park and is available online. Sibley State Park is west of New London just off U.S. Highway 71. Construction projects include renovation of the amphitheater near the Interpretive Center and a new trail connecting Sibley State Park to the Glacial Lakes State Trail, which requires closing of the Mt. Tom Trail this summer. The beach store is open. For more information, visit the state Department of Natural Resources website at www.dnr.state.mn.us.

Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center: Trails at the rural Spicer center may be used during daylight hours at no cost. A bathroom with composting toilets is open by the pavilion. Pets should be on a leash. All equipment rentals (fat-tire bikes, kayaks, canoes) will be handled on a reservation basis, made at least 24 hours in advance. To reserve equipment for the weekend, please call by noon Friday.

Special events this summer include:

* Sound garden: Aug. 7, art installation by James Everest, jgeverest.com.

* "Music Under the Prairie Stars": Sept. 10, annual fundraiser.

Farming

Manure Composting Workshop: Aug. 11, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., free, West Central Research and Outreach Center, 46352 State Hwy. 329 in Morris. Learn about manure composting through educational sessions, demonstrations, hands-on activities and discussions with an expert panel. Topics include site selection, composting process, turning and temperature, understanding analysis, economics, regulations, land application. For more information, contact Chryseis Modderman via email at cmodderm@umn.edu.

Conservation practices cost share: The Kandiyohi Soil and Water Conservation District has cost share available for structural and nonstructural conservation practices. Landowners may receive up to 75% cost share on certain practices, including pollinator plantings, field windbreaks, well sealings, cover crops, wetland restorations, sediment control structures, rain gardens and more. Call the Kandiyohi SWCD at 320-235-3540, ext. 3.

Cover-crop cost share: Renville County Soil and Water Conservation District and Hawk Creek Watershed Project are offering cost-share for cover crops planted between April 1 and Sept. 15. Up to 75% of costs to plant cover crops (e.g. seed, labor, equipment use, seed incorporation) with a maximum payment of $2,000 per farmer per year with a maximum of three years of cost-share through this program. To qualify for the cost-share program, you must sign a cost-share contract, use a seed mix with at least three different species pre-approved by Renville SWCD, turn in all seed tags, and pass a field inspection by a Renville SWCD employee. For more information, call Ethan Dahl at 320-523-1550, ext. 101, or email ethan.dahl@mn.nacdnet.net.

Gardening

Dykstras: Bill and Helene Dykstra will have their garden open from noon until dark daily until frost. Freewill donations for Guatemala will be accepted. Take Kandiyohi County Road 5 south of Roseland for one mile, go east on 210th Avenue and turn south on 37th Street.