Farm, Garden & Outdoors calendar published Aug. 7, 2021

Donna Middleton, West Central Tribune, Willmar, Minn.
·3 min read

Aug. 7—Outdoors

Lake weed control: Aug. 7, 9:30 a.m., Lake Andrew Town Hall, corner of Kandiyohi County Roads 5 and 29, bring a chair. The Norway Games Lake Improvement Association meeting on lake weed control with an update on funding, options and process for moving forward and questions and concerns that members have.

Sibley State Park: A vehicle permit is required to enter the park and is available online. Sibley State Park is west of New London just off U.S. Highway 71. Construction projects include renovation of the amphitheater near the Interpretive Center and a new trail connecting Sibley State Park to the Glacial Lakes State Trail, which requires closing of the Mt. Tom Trail this summer. The beach store is open. For more information, visit the state Department of Natural Resources website at www.dnr.state.mn.us.

Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center: Trails at the rural Spicer center may be used during daylight hours at no cost. A bathroom with composting toilets is open by the pavilion. Pets should be on a leash. All equipment rentals (fat-tire bikes, kayaks, canoes) will be handled on a reservation basis, made at least 24 hours in advance. To reserve equipment for the weekend, please call by noon Friday.

Special events this summer include:

* Sound garden: Aug. 7, art installation by James Everest, jgeverest.com.

* "Music Under the Prairie Stars": Sept. 10, annual fundraiser.

Farming

Manure Composting Workshop: Aug. 11, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., free, West Central Research and Outreach Center, 46352 State Hwy. 329 in Morris. Learn about manure composting through educational sessions, demonstrations, hands-on activities and discussions with an expert panel. Topics include site selection, composting process, turning and temperature, understanding analysis, economics, regulations, land application. For more information, contact Chryseis Modderman via email at cmodderm@umn.edu.

Conservation practices cost share: The Kandiyohi Soil and Water Conservation District has cost share available for structural and nonstructural conservation practices. Landowners may receive up to 75% cost share on certain practices, including pollinator plantings, field windbreaks, well sealings, cover crops, wetland restorations, sediment control structures, rain gardens and more. Call the Kandiyohi SWCD at 320-235-3540, ext. 3.

Cover-crop cost share: Renville County Soil and Water Conservation District and Hawk Creek Watershed Project are offering cost-share for cover crops planted between April 1 and Sept. 15. Up to 75% of costs to plant cover crops (e.g. seed, labor, equipment use, seed incorporation) with a maximum payment of $2,000 per farmer per year with a maximum of three years of cost-share through this program. To qualify for the cost-share program, you must sign a cost-share contract, use a seed mix with at least three different species pre-approved by Renville SWCD, turn in all seed tags, and pass a field inspection by a Renville SWCD employee. For more information, call Ethan Dahl at 320-523-1550, ext. 101, or email ethan.dahl@mn.nacdnet.net.

Gardening

Dykstras: Bill and Helene Dykstra will have their garden open from noon until dark daily until frost. Freewill donations for Guatemala will be accepted. Take Kandiyohi County Road 5 south of Roseland for one mile, go east on 210th Avenue and turn south on 37th Street.

Recommended Stories

  • Chipmunks test positive for plague closing section of Lake Tahoe

    Officials have carried out treatments to try and eradicate the disease from the area

  • If You Live in These States, the USDA Wants You to Kill This Bug

    Some bugs you probably have no problem squashing, whether it's because they're bothering you or really grossing you out. But others, with their stunning colors or intricate wings may give you pause. However, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service is warning that one of the most uniquely beautiful bugs can actually be extremely detrimental and it now lurks in almost 20 percent of states in the country. In fact, if you see it, the USDA is asking you

  • Red tides return to Florida, leaving beaches covered in dead fish

    The harmful algal bloom known as red tide is tainiting Florida’s southwest coast once again, causing dead fish to wash ashore and leading the state’s health department to issue warnings to residents and visitors to avoid some beaches.

  • Greece wildfires: British firefighters deployed as ‘very big battle’ continues for fifth day

    Teams from Merseyside, Lancashire, south Wales, London and the west Midlands fire services flying to Athens

  • Heat rekindles wildfires near Greek capital Athens

    Emergency crews battled to contain wildfires across Greece for a third straight day.Authorities have ordered the suburbs of the capital Athens to evacuate. Some however felt they had little choice but to stay. One villager says if they had left, his home would have burned. He said they had told women, the elderly and children to go, and those that stayed helped however they could. Tens of thousands of wildfires have broken out in the country since Tuesday. Although firefighters had been able to control some of it, heat has caused the fires to leap back to life.Health officials say at least a dozen people have been sent to a hospital, including volunteer firefighters in intensive care.Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis urged people to flee if asked. "We are talking about unprecedented conditions following many days of heat waves which have transformed the whole country into a powder keg.""If you receive the order to evacuate your area I implore you to comply. Houses can be rebuilt and trees re-grow but human life cannot be replaced. And in this state of emergency we must all remain united."Officials have issued an extreme fire warning for half the country amid the heatwaves. The fires have already burnt thousands of acres of forest land, prompting the evacuation of dozens of towns and villages.Authorities warned of more blazes on Friday.

  • ‘It’s getting dire’: Draught-stricken California tourist town resorts to porta potties and water deliveries by train to survive

    Residents have begun trucking in water for hundreds of dollars

  • An Ohio family accidentally threw out $25,000 while cleaning their grandmother's home but miraculously managed to recover it

    The waste collection agency in Lorain County, Ohio, helped the family sieve through tons of trash, and found the packet of cash.

  • NOAA captures 'undescribed species' of jellyfish on camera in Atlantic Ocean

    According to NOAA Ocean Exploration, the jellyfish was one of “several potentially undescribed/unknown animals encountered" during the expedition.

  • Will the Atlantic basin soon awaken from its slumber?

    This image, captured on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, shows some moisture and clouds (white) gathering from the central Atlantic to the coast of Africa (right). Dry air was still extensive across the region. (CIRA at Colorado State/GOES-East) AccuWeather meteorologists are keeping a close watch on the Atlantic Ocean as there have been signs of life over the past few days. However, forecasters say it may be an uphill climb for a new named storm to form, despite a recent flare up in shower and thunderst

  • Friendly humpback whale gives woman the experience of a lifetime

    Humpback whales are among the most beautiful and gentle creatures on the planet. They are among the largest creatures on land or in the ocean, smaller than only a few other whale species. They are also among the most intelligent creatures to have ever lived. As recently as 100,000 years ago, humpbacks were even more intelligent than the ancestors of humans. Tonga is one of the few places on earth where people can get in the water with humpback whales. Although there are strict rules about approaching the whales and it is forbidden to touch them, the whales will occasionally approach a human out of curiosity. One look into their soulful eyes will tell you that these are magnificent creatures, full of understanding. We have long wondered how a humpback instinctively knows that they are capable of injuring a human if they strike or bump one with any force. Their massive bodies dwarf our own and they are powerful animals. Yet, they never harm humans and there are many cases of whales intentionally showing their gentle side by avoiding contact that would inflict injury. This very lucky swimmer had slipped into the water near a playful male humpback, hoping for a close look and a few photographs. The whale slowly moved in her direction, rising beneath her in slow motion. It repeatedly rolled on its back, exposing its underside and swimming close to her. This encounter went on for a full 18 minutes before the guide ended the swim so that the whale could enjoy a quiet rest. The numbers of people and the length of interaction are carefully monitored to ensure that the whales are not disturbed. Humpback whales come to Tonga to give birth and to breed. These waters are free of sharks and orcas that prey on the whales, especially during vulnerable times. Often, male humpbacks will escort or accompany the females for several weeks after they give birth. This offers the females and their young a level of protection, and it possibly provides the male with an opportunity to breed when the female is ready. It is unfortunate that these beautiful and gentle animals are still hunted in the waters around many countries. To lose them forever would be an unimaginable tragedy.

  • Famous Central Park owl killed in crash with van

    Barry the beloved owl was hit by a maintenance vehicle in the park while searching for food.

  • The Dixie Fire is now the 3rd largest wildfire in California history

    Wildfires are expanding in Northern California after destroying communities nestled in the Sierras on Wednesday night and Thursday, with the Dixie Fire now ranking as the third largest blaze in state history. Why it matters: Yet again, California is giving the country a lesson in what climate change looks like after just 1.2°C (2.16°F) of global warming. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe West is in the midst of a brutally hot

  • Ferocious storms to erupt across the central United States

    Millions of people will be facing the risk of severe thunderstorms in the Plains and Midwest through Sunday, including residents in major metro areas such as Minneapolis and St. Louis. This severe weather potential comes after thunderstorms tore through parts of the region on Friday and Friday night, bringing gusty winds to South Dakota, Wisconsin, Nebraska and Indiana. These storms included gusts past 70 mph near Reliance and Stephan, South Dakota, as well as reports of trees and tree limbs dow

  • Zoo airlifts frogs for wild release in California

    These zoo-bred frogs got to ride a helicopterto their release site in Sequoia Kings Canyon National ParkCourtesy: Oakland ZooCalifornia's Oakland Zoo has released 626 yellow-legged frogs to the wildin a bid to boost their population numbers(SOUNDBITE) (English) SAMANTHA SAMMONS, CONSERVATION BIOLOGIST AT OAKLAND ZOO, SAYING:"Frogs are very important for the ecosystem. They are small, but they are very mighty animals. So very basically, frogs are a really important part of the food web. So larger predators depend on them as a food source. But the tadpoles will also eat algae, which keeps that down. And so just removing even one small species from the food web can actually cause a major collapse."(SOUNDBITE) (English) SAMANTHA SAMMONS, CONSERVATION BIOLOGIST AT OAKLAND ZOO, SAYING:"The frogs get to ride on a helicopter actually for these releases just because they live at such high elevations, it's impossible for us to hike the frogs the two days to get to the lakes, they would just overheat and all our hard work would just deteriorate because the frogs wouldn't be able to handle the hike. So it's a lot that we put into these small critters to make sure that they're able to go back into the wild and have a better chance of survival."

  • It’s ‘baby copperhead season’ — what to know about NC’s most common venomous snake

    When are baby copperheads born? Are they more dangerous than adults? What’s the best way to avoid all copperheads? We have answers.

  • California's Dixie Fire has burned nearly 700 square miles, larger than the size of New York City

    Better weather conditions, including higher humidity and calmer winds, were expected to aid the fight against the blaze Saturday.

  • The difference between climate change and global warming

    These terms are often used interchangeably to describe the warming of earth, but that's not exactly accurate.

  • Venomous cobra missing in Texas after escaping from owner’s house

    West African banded cobra has not been yet foundMembers of public warned not to approach snake The west African banded cobra is considered shy and and rarely bites humans. But its bite can be fatal. Photograph: Grand Prairie police It can’t claim to be native to Grand Prairie, Texas, but a 6ft west African banded cobra was believed on Friday still to be roaming through the city of almost 200,000 on the outskirts of Dallas after escaping from its owner’s house. The city released a public warning

  • As Dixie fire tears through communities, some refuse evacuation orders with guns in hand

    One challenge for fire crews in Plumas County is residents who won't leave their property, forcing firefighters to take risks on their behalf.

  • Data raises concerns as Brazil's forest fire season begins

    Severe drought and early data are raising concerns that this forest fire season in Brazil will see the same high levels of destruction recorded in the past two years, despite efforts to tamp down the blazes. With Brazil's forest fire season underway, the government space agency that uses satellites to monitor fires reported more area burned in the month of July than in any July since 2016, according to data released Thursday. Fires tend to begin increasing in June and peak in September, according to historical data.