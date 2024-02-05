Farke on Shackleton, FA Cup and Plymouth
Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds
Leeds United head to Plymouth Argyle for the game nobody wanted - a six hundred mile plus midweek round trip for an FA Cup fourth round replay - in a month which includes a repeat journey to Home Park, another to Swansea City and already a victorious Friday night at Bristol City.
If United do come through the tie then a midweek visit to either Chelsea or Aston Villa will close out February.
Manager Daniel Farke has been speaking to the media about the FA Cup replay and here are the key points from his news conference:
Connor Roberts is ineligible until the weekend's visit of Rotherham United in the Championship.
Jamie Shackleton (illness) is a major doubt. Dan James (groin) and Pascal Struijk (adductor) remain side-lined along with Karl Darlow (thumb) and Stuart Dallas (femur).
On Shackleton, who is out of contract, Farke said "we will look after Jamie" when asked about the player's future. Farke says the 24-year-old is "best in a Leeds United shirt".
After scoring the winning goal at Bristol City the suggestion is that Willy Gnonto may start again at Home Park to keep his momentum going.
On the FA Cup, Farke added: "We have a chance to go into the last 16 teams, we have a chance to win this cup. We are up against a really good team in Plymouth. We have to be on it."