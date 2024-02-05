Farke on Shackleton, FA Cup and Plymouth

Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

Leeds United head to Plymouth Argyle for the game nobody wanted - a six hundred mile plus midweek round trip for an FA Cup fourth round replay - in a month which includes a repeat journey to Home Park, another to Swansea City and already a victorious Friday night at Bristol City.

If United do come through the tie then a midweek visit to either Chelsea or Aston Villa will close out February.

Manager Daniel Farke has been speaking to the media about the FA Cup replay and here are the key points from his news conference: