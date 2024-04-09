'Farke must be wondering whether to stick or twist with Bamford'

[BBC]

The last time Leeds United lost, Daniel Farke made changes.

The away defeat by West Brom in the final game of 2023 signalled the end of Georginio Rutter as a striker. Rutter dropped to 10 and Patrick Bamford came in at nine and Leeds went unbeaten in the Championship for four months.

Bamford's re-introduction was transformative. Rutter - statistically Leeds' worst finisher – flourished in a deeper position, while Patrick scored seven in 10 league games. But Bamford's recent form has fans questioning the striker role again.

"Patrick needs to deliver and he knows the last games he could be a bit stronger in holding the ball a bit better and be a bit more focused in front of the goal," Farke said during Monday's pre-Sunderland news conference.

In no season at Leeds has Bamford outperformed his expected goals (xG) metric. Yet successive managers have stuck with him for his tireless work-rate on and off the ball.

After the record-breaking season Leeds have had, it is testament to the form of the rest of the Whites' forward line that there is still a debate over the striker position.

With five games left and promotion on the line, Farke must be wondering whether to stick or twist with Bamford.

Adonis Storr can be found at The Roaring Peacock