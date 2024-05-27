'Farke has got to get his troops together to go again'

[Getty Images]

Former Wycombe Wanderers and QPR manager Gareth Ainsworth says Leeds boss Daniel Farke "has got to pick his team and the fans up" ready to challenge again in August.

Reflecting on the Whites' play-off final defeat to Southampton, Ainsworth told BBC Radio 5 Live's 72+ podcast: "It is about 330 days of work that has all gone in a heartbeat.

"Farke has now got to pick his team up. They have had a fantastic season but the worry is whether they will be able to keep hold of some of their superstars.

"He has got to get his troops together and most importantly his fans and the city of Leeds together to go again.

"It is a tough way to lose at Wembley on the final day. It is horrible."

Listen to the full episode on BBC Sounds