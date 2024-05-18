Can Farke break Leeds' Wembley hoodoo?

[Getty Images]

Kaiser Chiefs bassist Simon Rix hopes Leeds United manager Daniel Farke can help get the Whites over the line in this season's Championship play-off final.

Leeds reached Wembley after Thursday's 4-0 thumping of Norwich City, but have not won promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs in five attempts.

"Any time I have been to see Leeds in a big game or a final, we haven't done anything," said Rix on on the latest episode of BBC Radio Leeds' Don't Go To Bed Just Yet podcast.

"With Farke this year, we have done things we don't normally do.

"Maybe Farke is the man to break the hoodoo and get us a win at Wembley.

"We are surely due some nice times at Wembley?"

BBC Radio Leeds sports editor Jonny Buchan appreciates the grandeur of the play-off final, which will be a first for many of Leeds' team, but believes the Whites have regained form at the right time.

"Think of this squad, not many, if any of them will have played at Wembley," he said.

"It's a massive occasion for everybody and for the players.

"They seem to have that little bit of bounce back in them and whoever Leeds face, they will be thinking: 'Oh, that's the Leeds of a little bit earlier in this calendar year. That Leeds that were in their pomp.'"

The Whites will face Southampton at Wembley on 26 May after the Saints beat West Brom 3-1 in their semi-final second leg on Friday.

