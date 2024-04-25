Farke on Bamford, tactics and playing first this weekend

Leeds United face QPR on Friday in the Championship, kick-off 20:00 BST, knowing a second straight away win would move them four points clear of third-placed Ipswich Town, albeit the Tractor Boys will have two games in hand.

Daniel Farke faced the media on Thursday and here are the key lines from his news conference:

Winger Dan James and full-back Connor Roberts are missing while Patrick Bamford (knee) is a major doubt. Farke said if the game was on Saturday or Sunday his striker would probably be fit.

If he is not available, Farke said: "He will be a big miss. We can do nothing about the schedule. We have to adapt to the situation. We will see in the next 24 hours"

On Joe Rodon (calf) and Sam Byram, who were doubtful but will be in contention: "We've put him (Byram) in the ice bath for the last 48 hours so he should be fine. Both of them should be fit and available."

On the Whites' approach at Loftus Road: "It is important to be ourselves on the pitch. We have to be brave and fully convinced and stick to our beliefs. QPR are not playing like a team facing the drop. They are a possession-based side. You have to be brave to press this side."

He backed his young players to be able to operate differently in the same match if required: "If you want to change your approach during an important game, you have to believe in your players. We are working on these topics on the training pitch. We can play in different set-ups - whether we have to switch from man to zone-oriented structure, sit deeper or the other way around. It's not that easy to get messages across during noisy games, but practise in training helps this."

He will allow his players time to celebrate if they win, even though it would not guarantee promotion: "Yes, it is important to enjoy the moment a little bit, especially after an unlucky week with results. [It is] never easy to win the momentum back. To do this against a side on fire during the game and before in form. To do this on the road, we were all proud. Cannot beat that winning feeling."