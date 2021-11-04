Farhan Zaidi's perfect joke for Buster Posey at retirement presser

Zaidi's perfect joke for Buster about if retirement is definite originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Farhan Zaidi was on stage for Buster Posey's emotional retirement announcement Thursday, and had to double-check whether the longtime Giants star was committed to his decision.

"Before I got into my remarks, I don't know if this is the right time for it, but I kind of just wanted to ask, is this like a definite, for sure thing?" Zaidi quipped before opening up about his time working with Posey. "I just had to ask."

Farhan had to double check that Buster's retirement is final 😂 pic.twitter.com/6G5UPtedtk — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) November 4, 2021

Everyone in attendance at the press conference got a kick out of Zaidi, as many Giants fans were surprised by the 34-year-old's decision to hang up his spikes after 12 MLB seasons.

Posey seems excited about transitioning into his post-baseball life and spending more time with his family, a decision no one can fairly criticize.

He will be missed greatly by the organization and all of its fans, but there always will be profound appreciation for all that Posey accomplished during his time with the Giants.

