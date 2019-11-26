Farewell tour? No way! Melo is re-introducing himself to the NBA

Carmelo Anthony has officially been a member of the Trail Blazers for a little less than a week now, and while the 10-time All-Star has had some rust to kick off, #00 is already paying off dividends.

Melo took a self-described "vacation" from basketball for one year and one day before re-taking the court wearing the Portland pinwheel.

After signing a non-guaranteed, one-year, $2.15 million contract, Melo is four games into his 17th season in the NBA.

And after dropping a season-high 25-points against the Chicago Bulls, Melo is calling it a comeback.

Speaking with Shams Charania of The Athletic, Anthony insisted on one thing: "This ain't a damn farewell tour."

My love for the game don't stop. I don't know where this ‘farewell tour' thing came from. I've never talked about a farewell tour. I know what I can do and I believe in myself. When a farewell tour comes, it comes. That's not something I think about. I'm not thinking about retiring right now. I had (thought about it) during this past stretch over the summer. But ain't no retiring in my mind. I believe in what I have left.

When the Trail Blazers rotation became depleted with injuries to Jusuf Nurkic, Zach Collins and then the departure of Pau Gasol, members of the team put on a full-court press to get Carmelo to come to Portland. Anthony told Charania he received calls from Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum, Zach Collins and text messages from other members of the team. After a feeling out period where both sides got comfortable with the idea, Melo joined the team.

According to Charania, Anthony spoke to superstars LeBron James and Dwyane Wade, but "neither the Los Angeles Lakers nor Miami Heat ever came close to signing him."

As far as friendships, I would never put business along with friendships. I would never do that. I would never reach out to a friend and say, ‘I need this. Can you do this for me?' when it pertains to a situation that may not be in their control. It was frustrating being in my position, but I just decided: control what you can control.

So, Melo waited. And while he waited, he worked, stayed in shape for a team to come calling, and if it made sense, he would jump on the opportunity.

The way Carmelo sees it, his most recent venture with the Trail Blazers is a re-introduction to the NBA, not a goodbye.

Farewell tour? No way! Melo is re-introducing himself to the NBA originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest