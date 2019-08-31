It's the farewell edition of the NBC Sports Boston Breakfast Podcast and we've got plenty of Patriots talk in our finale:

2:19 - Tom Curran and Gary Tanguay get into a heated debate while discussing what Demaryius Thomas will bring to the Patriots offense this season.

7:05 - Phil Perry, Tom Curran and Bert Breer roll though some regular-season superlative predictions, including which team in the AFC will challenge the Patriots, a team that missed the playoffs last season that'll make it in this season, this season's NFL MVP and more.

14:00 - Andy Hart joins Trenni Kusnierek and Gary Tanguay to debate if Jarrett Stidham is the ‘second coming' of Tom Brady and how he compares to Jimmy Garoppolo.

LISTEN HERE:

Farewell to the Breakfast Podcast; Patriots look ahead to regular season originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston