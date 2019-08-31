Farewell to the Breakfast Podcast; Patriots look ahead to regular season
It's the farewell edition of the NBC Sports Boston Breakfast Podcast and we've got plenty of Patriots talk in our finale:
2:19 - Tom Curran and Gary Tanguay get into a heated debate while discussing what Demaryius Thomas will bring to the Patriots offense this season.
7:05 - Phil Perry, Tom Curran and Bert Breer roll though some regular-season superlative predictions, including which team in the AFC will challenge the Patriots, a team that missed the playoffs last season that'll make it in this season, this season's NFL MVP and more.
14:00 - Andy Hart joins Trenni Kusnierek and Gary Tanguay to debate if Jarrett Stidham is the ‘second coming' of Tom Brady and how he compares to Jimmy Garoppolo.
Farewell to the Breakfast Podcast; Patriots look ahead to regular season originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston