Farewell to the 4-team CFP and the complicated history it spawned from

Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz says goodbye to the current College Football Playoff format, and recounts how college football has determined its champion in the past.

Video Transcript

JASON FITZ: The four-team College Football Playoff era is coming to an end mired in controversy. And maybe as we look back, we should acknowledge college football, frankly, has never gotten it right.

Open the history books. Go back to 1936. That's when the Associated Press Poll was started. Now, a few years in, they realized that the writers might be biased towards the teams they're covering. That's right. Bias was a conversation all the way back in 1936.

So in 1950, they started the Coaches Poll. The problem is that gave us two polls. They gave us two different results. That wasn't solved on the field. So what do you end up with 10 different times? You have co-national champions and controversy everywhere.

So the BCS was formed to be a savior for all of this. The BCS was going to allow for the top two teams to face each other on the field, where it could be settled. And it was a computer system. So there could be no bias.

Problem is even the BCS couldn't agree. One year, they did not take the number one team from the Associated Press into their championship game. And as a result, that year, we got a split championship, plus nobody could really figure out how the BCS was being computed. And then people started to argue that we needed humans in the process.

So what do we start? We start a 13-person committee that gives us a four-team College Football Playoff that will settle it on the field. Now, it should be noted that until this year, the BCS and the College Football Playoff Committee actually would have given us the same Final Four. So nothing really changed.

But it hasn't been without controversy in this era. We've had blowouts. We've had terrible TV ratings because of bad decisions to put games in the middle of New Year's Eve. We've had controversy about whether or not teams should be in, like we see this year. And we've had blatant disrespect to the group of five throughout the entire process as fans and experts alike continue to argue about whether it's best or most deserving and how you value everybody.

The fact is had they simply started with a larger playoff group, none of this conversation would have happened. But also, it's fair right now to say had they started with a larger group, we simply would have had more blowouts. Many of these semifinal games have been absolutely tough to watch. And as we sit here right now in the final year, finally getting a year where more than four teams deserved a shot at it, it's excitement for the next era. But we can't suddenly change history and ignore what we've seen over the last several years.

The new era of college football might give us more competitive teams every single year. But the last era of college football, the College Football Playoff, gave us controversy. It gave us bad games. And it gave us national champions that were predictable by anyone that would have watched.