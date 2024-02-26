'A farce from start to finish' - fans on points deduction

Your views banner

We asked how you were feeling after learning the outcome of Everton's appeal. We wanted to know whether you feel the four returned points were fair, and if it will be enough to keep the Toffees out of relegation danger.

Here is a snapshot of your submissions:

Blue: The points deduction and subsequent points back has been a farce from start to finish. OK, we have moved into a better place but I fear this current Everton team may struggle to stay there. The Premier League haven't covered themselves in glory doing this and I think football is the loser here.

Brian: I take no joy from this result. Don't forget, we probably have a further sanction to come out of the second charge. It does highlight the lack of any clarity or fairness in the process to this point.

Martyn: Pleased to see some of the points back but I still can't help feeling anger and frustration at the whole process, considering the findings clearly stated 'Everton received no sporting advantage'. I do not think taking points off any club is the correct punishment - it just hurts the fans, not owners. Transfer embargoes should be the punishment.

Nick: The punishment, although more realistic now, is still quite harsh but it will now be interesting to see how other clubs, who have also broken the rules, are punished - especially those who have many more allegations against them. Hopefully the team can now push on in the knowledge that we're now clear of the bottom three.

Mac: I'm not happy with the outcome. We wanted the full 10 points back! We would be having a completely different season without the points deduction. We could be pushing for Europe. I don't see how Manchester City and Chelsea can just keep breaching and nothing happens, but as soon as Everton mess up once we get severely punished! It's a joke!

Andy: I think we need to take the points and be happy. There's too much negativity going around and we are in a slump. We should try and use this, and Saturday's performance, as a springboard back into some good form.